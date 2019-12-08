John Meyler takes over Wexford champions for 2020

John Meyler will return to club management in 2020 as he takes over Wexford champions St Martin's.

Meyler has said his two years in charge of Cork will be his final involvement in inter-county management but he intends to stay active at club level.

With St Martin's, he'll have plenty of talent to choose from including the O'Connor brothers, Jack, Harry, and Rory, their cousin Joe, Conor Firman, Daithi Waters, and Aaron Maddock.

He takes over from Tomás Codd, who led the Piercestown club to two Wexford titles in a five-year spell.

It's a return to his native county for Meyler, having hurled with Wexford before relocating to Cork. He also managed Wexford in 2007 and 2008.

At club level, he's managed Kilmoyley to five Kerry titles, and Ballinhassig and Courcey Rovers to Cork PIHC titles.

Pat Frayne, Mick Kearney, and Brendan Roche will work with him as selectors.

