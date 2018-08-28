Home»Sport

John Maughan to take on Offaly role

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 12:24 PM

John Maughan is returning to inter-county football management as he has landed the Offaly job.

The former Mayo boss has not been in charge of a county team since leaving Roscommon in 2008.

Maughan, who has also previously managed Fermanagh and Clare, was also reportedly interested in the vacant position in Westmeath.

He will now be forward for ratification in the Faithful County after securing the nomination of their selection committee.

Maughan steps into the role following the resignation of Paul Rouse.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

John MaughanOffaly GAAGAA

Related Articles

More in this Section

Chepstow forced to abandon meeting after two races due to ground concerns

On-board F1 camera shows how close Charles Leclerc came to disaster

Fears Conor Murray may miss Munster's opening two Champions Cup games

Kevin Kilbane vents frustration over Declan Rice’s decision to stall


Today's Stories

Tyrone must summon bulletproof togetherness and bravery

Mayo players will now be under even more pressure

Respect for relentless Dubs in short supply

Hurlers whose swing makes them identifiable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »