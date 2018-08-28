John Maughan to take on Offaly role

John Maughan is returning to inter-county football management as he has landed the Offaly job.

The former Mayo boss has not been in charge of a county team since leaving Roscommon in 2008.

Maughan, who has also previously managed Fermanagh and Clare, was also reportedly interested in the vacant position in Westmeath.

He will now be forward for ratification in the Faithful County after securing the nomination of their selection committee.

Maughan steps into the role following the resignation of Paul Rouse.

Digital Desk