John Kiely has learned the value of rotation

The good news for observers, both neutral and committed, is that Limerick manager John Kiely thinks tomorrow’s Munster final will be better than the round-robin meeting of his side and Tipperary.

“I think so, I think you’ll see a marked increase in performance levels from both sides. They’ll think they have a bit more in the tank as well, so you’ll probably see two better performances.

“We’d have liked a better level of performance out of ourselves, but we didn’t get the level of work rate into ourselves, we weren’t accurate enough in terms of what we were trying to do when we had the ball in hand, when we had the ball in front of goal.

“At the same time, we were coming off the back of two major matches where there was huge pressure involved, we couldn’t afford to slip up. Those two games took a lot of energy out of us, mental energy and physical energy.

“These challenges are laid down, and you only have one choice, to respond in the right manner, so this is obviously a huge challenge. To date when the questions have been asked they’ve found a way to respond.

“They were able to dig in and find that extra bit of work rate, that vital block or hook or score, they’ve managed to do that so that’s the challenge for Sunday, to bounce back and find greater resources.”

Kiely’s happy with preparations so far: “We had a couple of great sessions last Friday and Sunday, we’re really happy with the way they went. The boys came back in to us fresh, we gave them a couple of days off after the last game and they were delighted with the break — we all were, we needed the break to freshen up.

“We had a bit to do this week, two sessions, but so far so good, they’ve worked extremely hard, they’re asking all the right questions.”

The All-Ireland champions have had two defeats already in the championship: has he been able to address Limerick’s inconsistencies?

I wouldn’t be worried about inconsistencies — yes, the first day was a poor performance, no excuses there. The second two performances I’d be very happy with in every respect.

“Like last year, we learned a lot about how key rotation would be. If I had my way again, I’d probably rotate it a bit more. Time will tell if it was the right decision or not — certainly, looking at the players training, they look fresh and ready to go.

“Declan (Hannon) was injured the last day with a groin strain, but he’s back now. That was the bottom line, his welfare as a player was paramount, not the match. It’s about taking opportunities — at this level if you don’t take those, you don’t know when you’ll get another one, so those lads have done well with the opportunities they’ve been given.

“They’ve more work to do, but it’s been great to see those lads come in and take their opportunities when they haven’t had too many chances before now.”

Tomorrow’s opponents have been the form team, and Kiely duly acknowledges Tipperary’s quality: “Their stickwork, ball control, their passing is really good, they’ve brought a savage intensity... you have to match or exceed that to have any hope. That’s the real challenge on Sunday. We were outworked quite significantly the last day.

“Every player worth his salt, coming off a performance where he knows he didn’t perform to the level that’s required, will naturally want to produce a better performance the week after, or the next time they play.

“There’s a lot at stake, it’s a Munster final and a hugely prestigious competition — there are very few players in our dressing-room with a Munster medal, so it’s a real challenge.

“You don’t get too many of those opportunities in your career — we’ve been in four Munster finals in the last 23 years in Limerick, so those aren’t too many opportunities in a career that might last six or seven years. You have to take the chances that come your way.”

The chances don’t come much bigger than a provincial final in front of your own supporters.

“I’d say any player, anyone involved in the game, would have that down as one of their objectives if they start playing senior inter-county hurling, as a milestone in their career,” said Kiely.

We know in Limerick it’s a difficult step to take as well. We’ll get our preparations right and make sure they’re spot on to give ourselves a chance to perform as best we can on Sunday, to give ourselves a chance of getting the result we want.

“It’s up to us to make it (home venue) an advantage, is what I’d say. We’re training here twice, three times a week, playing matches here, it’s a home ground — we have to make it count. That’s the way I look at it.

“We didn’t make it count against Cork, we did against Clare, so that’s one thing I’ve learned. Home advantage doesn’t mean anything unless you make it count. All these lads should know where the posts are without looking — the same as the Tipp lads knew the last day without looking. That’s up to us, to make it count.”

Has the build-up been bigger as All-Ireland champions? “I don’t know because apart from being at training I’m at work or at home, so I don’t put myself in the way of opinion or anticipation. I just know this is something I’d really like to achieve with this group of players, that it’s something they’d like to achieve, and that it’s a significant challenge. 2pm on Sunday is all that’s in my thoughts.

We’re busy, we had training, so we had a lot going on. In the middle of a championship you don’t have too much time to reflect, even on games that have just been played. You move on — the next hurdle, the next jump, the next game, that’s all.”