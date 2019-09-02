John Kiely given two year extension as Limerick hurling boss

John Kiely has been given a two-year extension as manager of the Limerick senior hurling team.

Kiely famously led the Treaty County to All-Ireland success last year and as expected was given an additional two years in the post at a meeting of the County Board on Monday evening.

There are changes to his management team, former centre-back Brian Geary departs due to work pressures with 2013 Munster championship-winning captain, Donal O’Grady joining the fold as a selector and coach.

Strength and conditioning coach Joe O’Connor had announced his departure last month. The Rathkeale native had been involved with the Clare team that tasted All-Ireland triumph in 2013 and repeated the dose with Limerick five years on.

He will be succeeded by Mikey Kiely a S&C coach with the Limerick U21s that won the 2017 All-Ireland decider, he held the same post with the county footballers and previously worked with current coach Paul Kinnerk during their time with the Clare U21s.

Kinnerk remains on as coach of the reigning National League and Munster champions as does Clare duo Alan Cunningham and Aonghus O’Brien.