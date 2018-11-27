John Horan to meet with GPA amid rule change controversy

GAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the GPA.

The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes in football are to be trialled in next year's Allianz Leagues.

The limiting of three consecutive handpasses is the rule with which the GPA have the biggest problem, with 96 per cent of their membership believed to be against it.

Horan is to meet with GPA President Paul Flynn, but says the GAA is not a "kneejerk organisation", and the decisions of Central Council are unlikely to be reversed so quickly.

- Digital Desk