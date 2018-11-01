John Divilly on 2018 All-Stars: Ciaran Kilkenny can go one better

Halloween night is over. No more apple bobbing or scary stories or playing pranks allowed. The serious announcement of the All-Stars. An All-Star — a principal performer during the 2018 GAA Senior football season. They have been announced, writes John Divilly.

Which players have translated their abundant potential and talent onto the national stage in the cauldrons of Croke Park and other provincial grounds? Who have the All-Star committee chosen as there lucky 15? Will players, supporters, and commentators agree with the below selection? Of course not, but we all love to debate and deliver our opinions in the GAA world and today is no exception.

The All-Star committee quietly let the cat out of the bag, before Halloween night, that players could be picked in alternative positions rather than the positions they were originally nominated in. I like this new concept. Stephen Cluxton may yet get an All- Star! As for now, he must congratulate Rory Beggan on claiming his first All-Star.

It’s been a wonderful year for goalkeepers. Rory Beggan scored 18 points over a memorable summer for the Farney men and was almost the first goalkeeper to score from play in Croke Park in the All Ireland semi-final. His kickouts, like those of fellow nominees Graham Brody and Cluxton, were top notch.

The best shot-stopper this summer was unquestionably Laois’s Brody and he’s sure to score from open play at some stage. All six All-Star defenders scored in the 2018 championship. Jonny Cooper scored a point and is the only real defender named in the full back line. Both Colm Cavanagh and Padraic Hampsey played the majority of their summer football further out the field. Hampsey is a man-marker and so he is deserving of a full back line inclusion. He bagged four points on his rampaging runs up the field.

For the second year in a row, the Red Hand veteran Colm Cavanagh claims an All-Star. He scored three points and started all nine championship games for Tyrone. However, he was substituted in four of those games and to me he’s not a natural defender in any position from number 2-7. Out of respect for Cavanagh, they should have picked him at number 9 or not at all.

Speaking of number 9, James McCarthy played a lot of his football at number 9 this summer. But unlike other midfielders, McCarthy can equally defend and attack properly and more importantly knows the right time to perform both tasks. He is picking up his third All-Star, his second in a row and he played in all of Dublin’s league and championship games this year. A loveable warrior and rogue.

Speaking of lovable rogues, one must admire the infectious spirit and enthusiasm that Jack McCaffrey brings to our game. It’s not too often you see active retired men in the seats of Croke Park smiling like schoolkids every-time Jack decides to go on a gallop. And thankfully, he can receive his second consecutive award free from crutches this year.

Claiming the last defensive spot and his first All-Star is a man from the Tigh Thalainn club. Karl O’Connell. He scored 1-7 and his most valuable haul came against Kildare in the Super 8’s where he kicked three points. His incisive power-plays against Laois and Kerry were other memorable moments.

The Raheny lads in the middle of the park scored freely (1-20 between them), claimed marks, defended heroically, set up attacks, and were nominated for the man of the match in almost every game that Dublin played in this year. Brian Fenton is just playing at a level above every other midfielder and Brian Howard showed the country that age doesn’t matter and if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

The skilful and elusive forwards up front were easy to pick as we have some beautiful crafty finishers on view presently. David Clifford, Conor McManus, and Ian Burke are intelligent, incisive and joyful to watch. They are and they will continue to inspire young footballers to dream the dream – to score in big matches in Croke Park.

I would even call them ‘old style attackers’ similar to Mickey Linden and Mikey Sheedy; forwards that can see and create a score before the ball is even in their vicinity. McManus is the overall top scorer in this year’s championship while first time recipients Clifford and Burke produced magical moments.

Paul Mannion’s second consecutive award has been exemplified with his sublime tackling, his breathtaking speed and power and his uniquely aerial yet very effective point-taking technique, not to mention that oxygenated penalty he torpedoed past Niall Morgan in the All-Ireland final. Ryan McHugh always plays with his heart on his sleeve and evades tackles like a pawn on a chessboard. He is deserving of any accolades he gets but I do feel Shane Walsh had a superb championship campaign for Galway and can feel frustrated that he missed out on this individual award.

These are individual awards in a team game and no player currently exemplifies ‘team’ more than Ciaran Kilkenny. He scored 2-18 in the NFL and 2-24 in the Championship and impressively all from open play. A special year for a special player who has grown in stature year on year. The quintessential footballer, possessing all the skills needed for the modern game, the versatile centre-forward might yet receive one more award on Friday night.