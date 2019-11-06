John Devane appointed as Tipperary U20 hurling manager

John Devane has been appointed as manager of Tipperary's U20 hurling team.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman takes over from new Waterford senior boss Liam Cahill, who led Tipperary to the last two All-Irelands at U20/21.

Toomevara's Ken Dunne, a brother of senior coach Tommy, comes in as coach.

Devane led his home club to a surprise Tipperary senior title last year, beating Nenagh Éire Óg in the final.

He was previously involved with Tipperary's U21s as a coach/selector under William Maher in 2016 and 2017, while he has also been involved with Thurles CBS teams.

Devane hurled as part of the Tipperary senior panel between 2002 and 2009.

His selectors have yet to be confirmed.