Joe McMahon kicks around ‘risk-taker’ Mickey Harte’s options

By Paul Keane
Even Joe McMahon, 13 years a lionheart of Tyrone teams, can’t quite bring himself to tip his county to beat Dublin in the All-Ireland.
“I think all the pressure’s on Dublin and nobody, as you know, is giving Tyrone a chance,” fudged McMahon when asked if Tyrone would win. Eventually, after a pause, the big Omagh man who retired last year, concluded that, “I definitely think they can give it a go”.
Hardly a ringing endorsement yet what the pragmatic McMahon can say for certain is that Mickey Harte will leave no stone unturned.
From Cormac McAnallen’s repositioning in 2003, to the rope-a-dope substitution of Peter Canavan against Kerry in 2005, to Stephen O’Neill’s retirement U-turn in 2008, McMahon was continually surprised by his manager’s ingenuity.
The big Omagh man was at the centre of Harte’s most memorable tactical gamble in the 2008 All-Ireland final when he was switched from attack to defence to pick up Tommy Walsh. It worked a treat and between Joe and his brother Justin, they held the ‘Twin Towers’ of Walsh and Kieran Donaghy to a solitary point that day.
It broke Kerry’s bid for three All-Irelands in a row and, on Sunday week, the feeling is that Harte needs to pull another rabbit from the hat.
“He took risks and he has options again now; whether he starts Lee Brennan, for example. Going back to the league campaign, playing against Dublin in Omagh, Lee Brennan in the first-half caused Dublin problems. There were spaces there and he exploited them. Dublin allowed that to happen until the second-half when they dropped two sweepers and that totally curtailed his threat.
“I imagine there will be a lot of analysis done by Mickey and the management team. Like what exactly?
“Well, I would say defensively, I would imagine Tyrone could push up and exploit the spaces Dublin create when they have their half-forward line pushing up, and their half-back line pushing up, there are definitely spaces there,” he said.
“There’s opportunities for the inside line to take their men on a bit more, draw fouls, or have the likes of Peter Harte and Tiernan McCann coming off the shoulder to exploit those spaces. Another option is Richie Donnelly at full-forward to play a few balls in with him as a target man.
Those are all strong options for Tyrone yet nothing that amounts to reinventing the wheel like McMahon’s big switch a decade ago to the last line of defence. That one caught even he by surprise and began with captain Brian Dooher pulling him aside before training: As I made my way out of the changing room he says, ‘Come here, I want to chat with you’,” recalled McMahon.
“And then they asked me to go back and mark Tommy Walsh. As soon as I digested that I was thinking, ‘God, this is a completely new role for me here, full-back in an All-Ireland final, you’re going to be lining out beside your brother and you’ve a job to do’.”
- Joe McMahon was speaking at the launch of the Londis All-Ireland senior football 7s tournament, which takes place on Saturday week, September 1, at Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin.