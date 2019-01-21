Joe Canning’s 0-13 unlucky for Wexford as Galway claim Walsh Cup

Galway 1-23 - 0-20 Wexford

Joe Canning hit 0-13 as Galway defeated Wexford in this tempestuous Walsh Cup senior hurling final at Enniscorty on Saturday.

With a relatively experimental side — containing just four of their All-Ireland final team — Galway relied on Canning’s class to see them to victory.

Throughout the first half there was an edge to the game before a scuffle prior to the break resulted in straight red cards for both Wexford’s Liam Ryan and Galway centre-back Padraic Mannion.

Then in first half additional time, senior debutant Jarleth Mannon was also red carded for interfering with the helmet of corner-back Shane Reck.

As it transpired, Galway made light of their numerical disadvantage in the second half as Canning stepped up, along with midfielder Cathal Mannon, to control proceedings, demonstrating the wealth of talent Galway boss Micheáll Donoghue has at his disposal.

Donoghue said: “We are pleased with the result given our numerical disadvantage in the second half. We wanted to give as many players as possible a game in this competition to increase our options. We’re very pleased with the two games and we now can look forward to the league.”

The six-point defeat did not sit well with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald who is now preparing for the visit of All-Ireland champions Limerick next weekend.

“It was disappointing, although it’s early in the season, but it’s just seven days ahead of the league opener. We know where were at at the moment, so definitely improvement is needed. I’d be hoping these games will stand to the players but it’s going to take huge improvement to beat sides such as Limerick.”

The opening 15 minutes saw both teams tease each other out with the tie deadlocked at 0-4 each.

However, with Canning and Ian Byrne sharing 0-5 each from placed ball through the opening half, there was little to separate the sides, though it took a superb Mark Fanning save from Canning on 27 minutes to deny the visitors a goal. But the siege had barely lifted when Canning turned provider for Aidan Harte and his powerful shot helped them to a 1-8 to 0-9 interval lead.

With Ryan dismissed before the break, Davy Fitzgerald switched Matthew O’Hanlon to full-back with Paudie Foley coming in at centre-back, while Paul Morris was introduced to the attack. But Galway had real hunger as they resumed with Cathal Mannion and Canning (65) points, and when midfielder Sean Kilduff made it 1-11 to 0-9, within minutes, Wexford faced an uphill struggle.

While Wexford reacted to the challenge with a Paudie Foley pointed free, Canning and Galway were not to be denied as he sent over two huge frees to increase his sides led to 1-13 to 0-10, after 41 minutes.

Finally Wexford got some attacking moves together, but they received a setback when keeper Mark Fanning blazed a penalty over the bar 10 minutes from the end. When keeper Fergal Flannery saved superbly from both Aidan Nolan and sub Seamus Casey, it all but ended Wexford’s challenge. Dunbar then departed on his second yellow before Galway finished their day with a fine Tadgh Harran point from midfield.

WEXFORD:

M Fanning (0-1 pen); S Reck, L Ryan, C Firman; S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon (0-2), S Murphy; A Nolan, D O’Keeffe (0-1); D Dunne (0-2), K Foley (0-1), I Byrne (0-5 frees); C Dunbar (0-1), C McDonald (0-2), L Og McGovern.

Subs:

D Reck for Firman (26); P Foley (0-2, 0-1 free, 0-1, ‘65) for S Reck (ht); P Morris (0-2) for Byrne (ht); R Higgins for Dunne (55); S Casey for McGovern (55); H Kehoe (0-1) for Nolan (55).

GALWAY:

F Flannery; J Grealish, R Burke, A Harte (1-0); K Hussey, P Mannion, J Mooney; C Mannion (0-4), S Kilduff (0-1); R O’Meara, J Canning (0-13, 0-10 frees, 0-1, ‘65), J Coyne (0-1); J Mannion, S Bleahene (0-1), D Glennon (0-1).

Subs:

J Coen for Mooney (44); J Flynn for Coyne (46); K Cooney for O’Meara (56);S Linane (0-1) for Kilduff (57); T Haran (0-1) for Blehene (67).

Referee:

S Cleere (Kilkenny).