Joe Canning set to be sidelined for just a few weeks

Fears about Joe Canning suffering a long-term injury in Sunday’s Division 1 semi-final have been allayed.

The 2017 hurler of the year was stretchered off the Nowlan Park field following a tackle by Kevin Moran in the dying minutes of the defeat to Waterford.

The challenge knocked Canning off balance as he struck for goal and he was unable to raise himself off the ground afterwards.

After the game, Galway manager Micheál Donoghue said he believed the injury was in the groin/leg related and as it has transpired the Portumna man suffered a bad dead leg.

The injury should only sideline Canning for a few weeks and it is over six until Galway open the defence of their Leinster SHC title against Carlow in Pearse Stadium.