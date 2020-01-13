News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joe Brolly joins eir sport punditry team

By Stephen Barry
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Joe Brolly will join eir sport's punditry team for the Allianz Leagues, it has been confirmed.

Brolly's long-time association with RTÉ ended after he was left out of the national broadcaster's coverage of last year's All-Ireland Football Final replay.

He questioned referee David Gough's decisions to award Kerry a penalty and send-off Dublin's Jonny Cooper in the drawn game. Brolly claimed the Meath match official had been “clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry”.

He later apologised to Gough in a phone call and the two remain good friends.

The Derry-native later said he got a warning from RTÉ over his punditry that day and admitted he was unlikely to continue working on The Sunday Game.

Brolly's first outing with his new channel is expected to be a repeat of the All-Ireland Final when Dublin face Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday, January 25. That game will also be broadcast live by his former employers RTÉ.

Brolly has been a frequent critic of pay-per-view broadcasters involved in the GAA and signed a petition calling for the Association to end their commercial relationship with companies that put Gaelic games behind a paywall. The petition said pay-per-view games damaged active participation and were detrimental to the social fabric of the GAA.

