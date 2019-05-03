Jim Gavin 'would love to see' Diarmuid Connolly return to inter-county football

Jim Gavin says he would 'love' to have Diarmuid Connolly back in a Dublin jersey this summer.

The Dublin boss remains open to the St Vincent's clubman ending his year-long exile to re-join the panel for the upcoming Leinster Championship.

"We've gone to war with Diarmuid on the playing field over many, many years, (he's an) outstanding player," Gavin said.

"Dublin supporters and myself would love to see him back."

Connolly opted to play in Boston last summer and Gavin is hopeful he'll now link up again with the squad.

"Diarmuid, like a lot of players, make choices and some players decide to put themselves forward for the county squads and some players don't," Gavin told Off The Ball.

"I respect those choices. We'd love to have some of those players involved, but at the moment they're not, so who knows as the weeks progress?"

Connolly lined out at centre back in the club championship last month as St Vincent's suffered defeat to Castleknock.

Dublin open their five-in-a-row bid later this month when they face the winners of Louth v Wexford in the Leinster Championship.