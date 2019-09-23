Jim Gavin to be awarded freedom of the city of Dublin

Dublin's five-in-a-row winning manager is to be awarded the freedom of the city.

At a council meeting this evening, Dublin City Council unanimously voted to bestow the honour upon Jim Gavin.

Gavin led Dublin to an All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry on September 14, with Dubs winning by 1-18 to 0-15.

The award "acknowledges the contribution of recipients to the life of Ireland’s capital city."

Previous recipients of the award have included international presidents, activists, singers and sportspeople.

Gavin will join a list of Freemen and Freewomen including John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Bono, Brian O'Driscoll and former Dublin football manager Kevin Heffernan.

The most recent winner of the award was Fr Joseph Mallin SJ, who was given the freedom of the city in 2016.

"I am honoured and privileged to propose Jim Gavin for Dublin City’s highest award, the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin," said Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul Mc Auliffe.

"He has led the Dublin team to an unprecedented 5-in-a-row Senior Gaelic Football Titles and his leadership both on and off the field has led to a positive culture in Dublin GAA.

"I know Jim is a modest man and even after all he’s given, I’m asking him to take one for the team.

"I’m delighted to be able to acknowledge his contribution to public life and service to his county and country both on and off the pitch."

Some of the ancient privileges that go along with being honoured with the city's freedom include the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.

As well as winning a famous five-in-a-row, Gavin led Dublin to an All-Ireland title in 2013.

He has also managed the team to seven Leinster titles and won three as a player. He won an All-Ireland as a player in 1995.

Earlier this month, a mural dedicated to Gavin was unveiled in Ballybough.

The mural features the manager's image with the words 'Jim Gavin's Mighty Dubs' alongside him and five Sam Maguire cups above him.

The homecoming for the victorious Dublin team, along with the three-in-a-row winning ladies football team, is due to take place on Sunday.

However, there have been calls for it to be abandoned after the 15,000 tickets were sold out within minutes leaving thousands of people disappointed at not being able to attend the event being held in Merrion Square.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor and Independent Councillor Christy Burke has called on the current Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe to review the location for the staging of the homecoming.