News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jim Gavin to be awarded freedom of the city of Dublin

Jim Gavin to be awarded freedom of the city of Dublin
Jim Gavin after winning a famous five-in-a-row. Picture: Sportsfile
By Steve Neville
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Dublin's five-in-a-row winning manager is to be awarded the freedom of the city.

At a council meeting this evening, Dublin City Council unanimously voted to bestow the honour upon Jim Gavin.

Gavin led Dublin to an All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry on September 14, with Dubs winning by 1-18 to 0-15.

The award "acknowledges the contribution of recipients to the life of Ireland’s capital city."

Previous recipients of the award have included international presidents, activists, singers and sportspeople.

Gavin will join a list of Freemen and Freewomen including John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Bono, Brian O'Driscoll and former Dublin football manager Kevin Heffernan.

The most recent winner of the award was Fr Joseph Mallin SJ, who was given the freedom of the city in 2016.

"I am honoured and privileged to propose Jim Gavin for Dublin City’s highest award, the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin," said Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul Mc Auliffe.

"He has led the Dublin team to an unprecedented 5-in-a-row Senior Gaelic Football Titles and his leadership both on and off the field has led to a positive culture in Dublin GAA.

Jim Gavin to be awarded freedom of the city of Dublin

"I know Jim is a modest man and even after all he’s given, I’m asking him to take one for the team.

"I’m delighted to be able to acknowledge his contribution to public life and service to his county and country both on and off the pitch."

Some of the ancient privileges that go along with being honoured with the city's freedom include the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.

As well as winning a famous five-in-a-row, Gavin led Dublin to an All-Ireland title in 2013.

He has also managed the team to seven Leinster titles and won three as a player. He won an All-Ireland as a player in 1995.

Earlier this month, a mural dedicated to Gavin was unveiled in Ballybough.

The mural features the manager's image with the words 'Jim Gavin's Mighty Dubs' alongside him and five Sam Maguire cups above him.

The homecoming for the victorious Dublin team, along with the three-in-a-row winning ladies football team, is due to take place on Sunday.

However, there have been calls for it to be abandoned after the 15,000 tickets were sold out within minutes leaving thousands of people disappointed at not being able to attend the event being held in Merrion Square.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor and Independent Councillor Christy Burke has called on the current Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe to review the location for the staging of the homecoming.

READ MORE

Con O'Callaghan to auction signed All-Ireland final jersey for clubmate with brain injury

More on this topic

Councillor calls for planned Dublin homecoming to be abandoned after ticketing 'fiasco'Councillor calls for planned Dublin homecoming to be abandoned after ticketing 'fiasco'

Con O'Callaghan to auction signed All-Ireland final jersey for clubmate with brain injuryCon O'Callaghan to auction signed All-Ireland final jersey for clubmate with brain injury

Meath captain reacts after Ashbourne Credit Union's Dublin celebration post claims 'Sam is coming home'Meath captain reacts after Ashbourne Credit Union's Dublin celebration post claims 'Sam is coming home'

'We were immensely proud of her': Bohan shares moving story of Dublin mascot'We were immensely proud of her': Bohan shares moving story of Dublin mascot


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Eye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything rightEye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything right

Pumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure easesPumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure eases

The Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing packThe Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing pack

Ireland's victory over Scotland in picturesIreland's victory over Scotland in pictures


Lifestyle

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »