Jim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squad

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 07:35 AM

Bernard Brogan is set to be included in Dublin’s match-day squad for tomorrow’s All-Ireland final replay, the Irish Examiner understands.

After coming on against Tyrone in last month’s final-round Super 8 in Omagh, the 2010 Footballer of the Year has not featured in either of the 26-man panels for the semi-final win over Mayo or last Sunday week’s final against Kerry.

Four-time All Star Brogan (35), who did not make the panel for last year’s final victory against Tyrone either, is expected to retire from inter-county football along with several of his team-mates other Dublin stalwarts in the coming months. And it now it appears he could be able to finish on a personal high, having impressed manager Jim Gavin in training since the draw 12 days ago.

Speaking to Dubs TV in an interview published yesterday, Gavin praised the “solidarity” of his squad after in the immediate wake of the stalemate .

“What I saw after the game was just great solidarity among the group, great connection and, I suppose, comradeship to a man.

They were there in the dressing room immediately after the game, all the panel members including the guys who got the opportunity to represent Dublin on the pitch in the drawn game.

“They all rallied around each other and there is certainly a great drive in them now.

“It is always, always a difficult task to select 26 players from the group of over 30 that we have to go out and represent Dublin, because I know what they have committed and the self-sacrifice they give to their craft of Gaelic football.

“It’s going to be a really difficult task, but there are so many different combinations that we can play but as part of the management team we’ll do our best to try and get the best-performing players on that pitch at any given moment.”

