Jim Gavin set to commit for eighth season with Dublin

Dublin’s six-time All-Ireland SFC winning manager Jim Gavin is planning to be in charge for an eighth season in 2020.

The 48-year-old has another two years on his current term, an agreement which was extended in December of last year.

It has not been established if Gavin would be continuing after guiding his county to a historic fifth consecutive Sam Maguire Cup last month.

However, it is understood that he has been putting preparations in place for the forthcoming season.

There had been mixed messages about Gavin’s future from the man himself and those who are close and have worked with him.

In the immediate aftermath of beating Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay, Gavin said he needed to take time out before making a decision: “I have committed to next year so we’ll reflect on it.”

He had also expressed his excitement about Dublin’s future.

Prior to the drawn All-Ireland final, former Dublin player Barry Cahill suggested both Gavin and Stephen Cluxton could step away. Speaking after the replay win over Kerry, selector and Gavin’s close friend Declan Darcy speculated about the manager’s future.

I think it has taken a lot out of him, so whether he has the energy to pursue it, I don’t know.

Darcy added: “These players deserve the very best and people that have the full energy to drive on. And that’s what they demand, and, if you are getting a little tired, maybe it’s time to go, but at the minute, no, there’s no there’s no conversations like that.”

However, the likes of Jack McCaffrey have said in recent weeks that they expect Gavin to continue.

“It’s the culture. You can’t create it over a season or two. It’s probably taken him every day of the seven years he’s been over us to get us where we are. He’ll definitely continue to push us on. There’s no feeling that we need a fresh face or anything like that.”

Although James McCarthy has claimed Cluxton is prepared to line out for a 20th season next year, more retirements are expected to follow Bernard Brogan’s decision last week to bring his inter-county career to an end.

As the Dublin footballers will be travelling to Bali on their team holiday, the county are set to once again field a development side in the pre-season O’Byrne Cup.

Tipperary’s All-Ireland SHC winners are heading to New York and Cancun.