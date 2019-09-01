News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jim Gavin refuses to be drawn on David Gough’s performance

Jim Gavin refuses to be drawn on David Gough’s performance
Dublin's Johnny Cooper moments before being sent off by referee David Gough. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Dublin manager Jim Gavin wouldn’t be drawn on referee David Gough’s performance after today's dramatic draw between his side and Kerry.

Gough sent Jonny Cooper to the line on a second yellow card but Gavin was focusing on his side’s need to improve after the game.

“The performance wasn’t good enough to get the result, we have the opportunity now to rectify that.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green in that regard (calls) but that happens in games, some days you get those calls and some days you don’t.

“That’s the way it is. We dust ourselves down and prepare as best we can for another game.”

Did he feel it was a sending off?

“We need time, it’s hard to know, both players were grappling. In the second half we could have gotten one or two calls which could have gone our way, they didn’t, so you just dust yourself down and go again.

“I thought he was doing okay (Cooper). David Clifford is a fantastic player.”

Regarding pressure being put on Gough, Gavin paid tribute to the referee and also addressed whether Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan might have gotten a second yellow card: “There seemed to be (pressure) from the outside, but David Gough is one of the top officials in the game.

“Some days the calls go for you, in that instance (O’Sullivan) it went against us but overall you wouldn’t be looking at that as an excuse. it’s just the performance from ourselves wasn’t good enough, but we have an opportunity the next day to try to rectify that.”

READ MORE

Rock misses last-gasp free as Dublin and Kerry draw heart-stopping All-Ireland

More on this topic

'I wouldn't say it's an opportunity missed': Keane says Kerry's youngsters will learn from All-Ireland experience'I wouldn't say it's an opportunity missed': Keane says Kerry's youngsters will learn from All-Ireland experience

Rock misses last-gasp free as Dublin and Kerry draw heart-stopping All-IrelandRock misses last-gasp free as Dublin and Kerry draw heart-stopping All-Ireland

'This is living': US comedian finally makes it to Croker'This is living': US comedian finally makes it to Croker

The match-ups Kerry must get right to surviveThe match-ups Kerry must get right to survive

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

US Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third roundUS Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third round

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thrillerNapoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thriller

Edwards retains title after opponent hit him while on one kneeEdwards retains title after opponent hit him while on one knee

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loanChelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan


Lifestyle

June O’Flynn manages Philip’s Bookshop on Main Street in Mallow, Co Cork, with her mother Catherine. It sells books, school supplies, stationery and gifts.We Sell Books: 'Our ethos is to support local and try to get people to shop locally’

Despite being seen by some as a novelty act, The Proclaimers have always had apolitical edge. It’s a side of the twin duo that has become even sharper with Brexit looming, writes Ed Power.The Proclaimers have always had a political edge

The recent rescue from the sea of around a dozen youngsters attending Irish college at Magheroarty beach in Co Donegal is a reminder of the extremely dangerous seas in that county. Enormous Atlantic rollers strike the coast with incredible force and destructive power.Islands of Ireland: Purple patch at monastery

What seems like a premature withering of leaves on certain trees iscausing concern to some readers. After all, we’re only just movinginto autumn and it’s early to behappening.Leaves withering too early- a cause of concern?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »