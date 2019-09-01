Jim Gavin refuses to be drawn on David Gough’s performance

Dublin manager Jim Gavin wouldn’t be drawn on referee David Gough’s performance after today's dramatic draw between his side and Kerry.

Gough sent Jonny Cooper to the line on a second yellow card but Gavin was focusing on his side’s need to improve after the game.

“The performance wasn’t good enough to get the result, we have the opportunity now to rectify that.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green in that regard (calls) but that happens in games, some days you get those calls and some days you don’t.

“That’s the way it is. We dust ourselves down and prepare as best we can for another game.”

Did he feel it was a sending off?

“We need time, it’s hard to know, both players were grappling. In the second half we could have gotten one or two calls which could have gone our way, they didn’t, so you just dust yourself down and go again.

“I thought he was doing okay (Cooper). David Clifford is a fantastic player.”

Regarding pressure being put on Gough, Gavin paid tribute to the referee and also addressed whether Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan might have gotten a second yellow card: “There seemed to be (pressure) from the outside, but David Gough is one of the top officials in the game.

“Some days the calls go for you, in that instance (O’Sullivan) it went against us but overall you wouldn’t be looking at that as an excuse. it’s just the performance from ourselves wasn’t good enough, but we have an opportunity the next day to try to rectify that.”