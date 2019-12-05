Jim Gavin on leaving Dublin role: 'I don't have any regrets, that's for sure'

Jim Gavin insists he is walking away from his role as Dublin senior football manager with no regrets.

“After every campaign, after every championship run, you have to reflect upon the season that is gone,” he said before being named the Signify Manager of the Year on Thursday afternoon.

“I took that time to deliberate on what is best for my family, my work and obviously the football team as well.

The conclusion I came up with at the end was that what was best to allow the team the space to grow again was for me to simply hand the reins on.

Gavin guided Dublin to an incredible six All-Ireland senior titles in his seven seasons in charge, including an historic five-in-a-row. The only championship game Dublin lost under his care was the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final to Donegal.

He had spent half a decade prior to his senior appointment as manager with the county U21s and he was sure to mention that stint too when asked if it had been a difficult decision to call time last week.

“It was. I have been involved for 12 years as a manager of Dublin football teams, be it U21 or senior level. Absolutely it has been a massive part of my life.

"I have loved every moment of it. I had a great journey, great times, worked with a phenomenal and exceptional group of players.

"I'm really honoured to be able to share my coaching and managerial journey.

I have been surrounded by a great backroom team who have supported me really well. I'm honoured to hand it over to someone else.

Gavin touched on his ongoing role with the Irish Aviation Authority from the stage and insisted that it was still possible, despite the rising demands, to combine the life of inter-county management with such a busy nine-to-five.

"It's a choice you make," he explained. “I had no issue giving the time I gave. One's life is defined by the choices you make. I volunteered my time and I'm proud of being involved with it.

"I won't have any regrets, that is for sure. I gave it my all for as long as I could. I'm just really excited for 2020 and excited for the team and to see what will happen with them."