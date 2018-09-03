Jim Gavin on Dubs success: ‘While we have the torch, we’ll just make it burn as brightly as we can’

By Michael Moynihan

Dublin manager Jim Gavin sidestepped questions about five titles in-a-row neatly yesterday, which was hardly surprising.

The Dublin boss was clearly enjoying his side’s fourth All-Ireland in-a-row, but he was careful not to get dragged into speculation about a record-breaking fifth title next year.

“We don’t cross any bridges. We’re just on a journey and there’s lots of twists and turns in it, and lots of bends.

“The next step I’ll take is enjoying a night with my family and friends and our great supporters. That’s the next step.

“Obviously our competitors will have looked in and seen, they will be planning… obviously there has been lots of changes in backroom teams in other counties and the other teams are probably gearing up for the campaign, we’re just finishing our campaign.

But we just won’t even step into that space at the moment, it’s just about living in the moment.

Gavin didn’t bite when asked if it was the most satisfying All-Ireland win in terms of coaching: “No, we wouldn’t use that word. You’re never safe in the game, not against quality opposition. They can get a goal and then the whole dynamic of the game changes.

“But to answer your question, the coaching piece: they’re all really satisfying from a coaching perspective. Paul Clarke, Declan Darcy and Jason Sherlock did fantastic work on the field of play and to see the technical skills coming out, which we pride ourselves on, in the heat and executing those plays (is very satisfying).

“I think we had seven wides, the bulk of those came in the first quarter of the game but we tidied that up and to see them executing under severe pressure from an outstanding defensive team is impressive. That’s a very young Tyrone team, they’ll certainly be back.”

Gavin added that he didn’t foresee four titles in-a-row when taking the helm in the capital.

“I didn’t envisage anything, and that’s not throwing the question back at you.

I just see every year about doing my very best for them and that’s all it is, being in that moment.

“We set out a plan for the season and drive it as best we can in a very smart way.

“You’re doing it for the county, it’s representative football. The multi-disciplinary backroom team, to a man, they volunteer their time. Doctors volunteer their time, myself and the management team volunteer our time, it’s a choice that we make and we’re delighted to be asked in the first instance. (We’re) very privileged to being representing Dublin and while we have the torch, we’ll just make it burn as brightly as we can.

“There are no guarantees because so many great teams are trying to quench it, and you’re just trying to do your best. Some day we’ll hand it on to someone else and then it’s their job to make it burn as bright as they can.

That’s just our job and when it’s all over we’ll look back on it. For the moment, we’re just living in the moment and we’re really happy for the players.

For the likes of Eoin Murchan, who won his first SFC medal yesterday, Gavin said the game was “unique”.

“That’s the special thing about it. Those are special moments and to see the joy in the dressingroom — it was just a fantastic atmosphere and energy in the room. Guys who have won a few and guys with the first, playing in their first All-Ireland, it’s just a special moment and that’s why we give our time, to see that.”

The Dublin boss didn’t feel his side were cruising late on, when the northerners hit a penalty to make the closing stages more interesting.

I wouldn’t say we were that (cruising). They’re an outstanding team, my admiration for them went up tenfold after the game, the way they to a man, unprompted, they stayed on the pitch to see the Dublin guys come down from the Hogan Stand.

"The respect they showed the opposition was very humbling to see. Going into the game we knew it was going to be a tough battle, they went five-one up, they had the momentum, and our guys don’t blink, which is a great characteristic to have. We just kept going through the phases and got ourselves back in the game. Even at half-time it’s only a break in play, it still needs to be finished. Our guys kept with the process of going through each phase in play.

“They were going to come back. You saw the subs they brought on, they finished with a really strong attacking team — putting Colm Cavanagh into full-forward showed their intent, and they left everything on the pitch.

“I just left the Dublin dressing-room and our guys are really fatigued from a fantastic battle. I’m really pleased for them, that they’ve come out the right side of it.”