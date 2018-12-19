Jim Gavin agrees extension to remain Dublin boss until 2021

Eighteen months after agreeing a two-year extension as Dublin senior football manager to the end of the 2019 season, Jim Gavin will now be in charge up to and including the 2021 season.

News of the deal was confirmed on Dublin’s official website this lunch-time.

After succeeding Pat Gilroy in late 2012, it is the third extension the five-time All-Ireland SFC winning boss has enjoyed.

Dublin chairman Seán Shanley reacted: “Jim has contributed so much time and hard work on a voluntary basis to the Dublin team and I thank him and his backroom team for their continued efforts and dedication".

Gavin’s previous extensions came in November 2014, although it wasn’t announced until May 2015, and last May.

This latest agreement is a further endorsement of the most successful manager in Dublin senior football history and now three behind Mick O’Dwyer in the all-time list.