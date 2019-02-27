NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jerry O'Sullivan bids for Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gael next year

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 02:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Cork GAA has wished Cloyne's Jerry O'Sullivan well in his bid to be elected Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gae next year.

Mr O'Sullivan recently ended a six-year stint as Vice-Chairman and Chairperson of the Munster Council.

Jerry O'Sullivan at the GAA Congress on February 24, 2019.

He also chaired the Cork County Board from 2009 to 2011.

Other roles include County Vice-Chairperson, Youth Officer and Coaching Officer.

At Tuesday's county board meeting, Cork chair Tracey Kennedy said: "The executive this evening has approved the nomination of Jerry O'Sullivan who intends to run for Uachtaran in next year's election. We wish him all the very best in his endeavours and everyone on this board fully supports his candidacy."

