Jerry O’Sullivan aiming to bring experience to GAA presidency

Outgoing Munster Council chairman Jerry O’Sullivan has entered next year’s race to become GAA president, saying he hopes to utilise a lifetime of experience in the Association’s highest office.

“I’ve been involved in the GAA all my life,” said O’Sullivan yesterday.

“Over the years, I’ve been in any number of roles — I’ve been a player, club chairman with Cloyne, divisional chairman, county chairman and Munster Council chairman.

“It’s another step but I love being involved in the GAA — this is another level again but I’ll give it a go and we’ll see how it goes.”

Jerry O'Sullivan at the GAA Congress on February 24, 2019.

The amiable Cloyne clubman said he has received plenty of encouragement already from friends and acquaintances.

“I’ve had a good few phone calls and messages already from people, even though I only really announced that I’d be going forward two days ago.

“Even before that I was getting plenty of advice from people, that I’d have to do this or do that in terms of running for the presidency.

“I’m looking forward to it but a contest is a contest after all, so you never know what the outcome might be.”

O’Sullivan pointed to the experience he’s gathered as a significant asset in his candidacy: “I feel I have a lot of experience I’ve gathered over the years. That’s as a player and an administrator, I’ve dealt with players and managers alike and with GAA officials at all levels and in different circumstances.

Because of that, I feel I have a lot to offer to the GAA and if I were fortunate enough to become president, then I feel I could bring all of that experience to bear for the benefit of the entire Association.

O’Sullivan recently concluded a six-year stint as vice-chairperson and chairperson of the Munster Council, but he has also served Cork GAA in many different capacities and chaired the county board from 2009 to 2011.

Before that, he filled the roles of county vice-chairperson, youth officer, and coaching officer: O’Sullivan was the first person to fill the latter role when it was initiated in 2001.

He also served as PRO and vice-chairperson of the East Cork Board, before taking over as chair from 1992-97.

O’Sullivan has been involved in his own club, Cloyne, for many years, both as a player and administrator: in fact, he spent 16 years combining the roles of chairman and player.

His sons, Diarmuid and Paudie both played senior hurling for Cork, with Diarmuid winning three All-Ireland senior medals and also lining out for Cork’s footballers.

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy wished O’Sullivan well at last Tuesday’s meeting of the board: “The executive this evening has approved the nomination of Jerry O’Sullivan who intends to run for Uachtarán in next year’s election.

“We wish him all the very best in his endeavours and everyone on this board fully supports his candidacy.”