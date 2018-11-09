Jason Ryan to work as consultant for Cork footballers

Former Wexford and Kildare manager Jason Ryan will provide a helping hand to the Cork footballers in 2019 — though he won’t be a formal part of Ronan McCarthy’s management team.

Ryan has agreed to come on board in a loosely-defined role as a coaching consultant to McCarthy. He will be involved with Cork training, though not on a consistent basis.

It is unlikely he will be on sidelines for matches in 2019 but could possibly offer an alternative view from the stands, it is understood.

He will not supplant the position or role of coach Eddie Kirwan, who has also joined McCarthy’s revamped structure for next season.

With Eamonn Ryan stepping down, McCarthy will stick with two selectors for the time being, Sean Hayes and Ciarán O’Sullivan and only add a third if, or when, a suitable candidate become available.