Home»Sport

Jason Ryan to work as consultant for Cork footballers

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 02:32 PM
By Tony Leen
Sports Editor

Former Wexford and Kildare manager Jason Ryan will provide a helping hand to the Cork footballers in 2019 — though he won’t be a formal part of Ronan McCarthy’s management team.

Ryan has agreed to come on board in a loosely-defined role as a coaching consultant to McCarthy. He will be involved with Cork training, though not on a consistent basis.

It is unlikely he will be on sidelines for matches in 2019 but could possibly offer an alternative view from the stands, it is understood.

He will not supplant the position or role of coach Eddie Kirwan, who has also joined McCarthy’s revamped structure for next season.

With Eamonn Ryan stepping down, McCarthy will stick with two selectors for the time being, Sean Hayes and Ciarán O’Sullivan and only add a third if, or when, a suitable candidate become available.


KEYWORDS

Cork GAAMunster ChampionshipJason Ryan

Related Articles

Russell Rovers revel in historic county crown

Fermoy ease to Munster semi-final with 15-point win

Revealed: Kevin O’Donovan to replace Frank Murphy as Cork GAA secretary

Eamonn Ryan steps down as Cork selector

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media: Nasri to West Ham? Wilson to leave Dean Court?

Talking points ahead of England's November Test against the All Blacks

Schmidt sees next two matches as yardstick for Ireland’s World Cup chances

Nani sends well-wishes to Danny Welbeck as Emery admits injury affected players


Breaking Stories

Working mums: How to cope if you’re asked to work away from home

Ask an expert: My teenage son only reads online text – is this likely to affect his reading skills?

Five things you should know about your parental rights after divorce or separation

The woman behind the West Cork-shot award-winning film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »