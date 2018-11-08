Jason McGahan to make Kingdom fit for purpose

Kerry GAA has appointed its first full-time head of athletic development, Jason McGahan, who will oversee strength and conditioning from the senior footballers down to the underage development squads.

The appointment of Armagh native McGahan is an important element in the Kingdom’s determination to bridge the gap between it and All-Ireland champions Dublin, who appointed former captain Bryan Cullen to a similar role nearly three years ago.

McGahan’s initial focus will be overseeing the S&C for the senior footballers under the new management team headed by Peter Keane. He will then proceed to oversee strategy and programmes in the area from the U20s down through the underage programme in the county.

Jason McGahan, Kerry’s first full-time head of athletic development, overseeing strength and conditioning from the senior footballers down to the underage development squads. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

McGahan’s appointment will be confirmed in the coming weeks and forms a key final piece of Keane’s management team, alongside coach Donie Buckley and selectors Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin, and James Foley.

Kerry’s pursuit of McGahan, which was strongly supported by both Keane and Buckley, is a blow to Kildare manager Cian O’Neill, who is losing his sports science head and an important cog in the Lilywhites’ backroom team for the past two seasons.

The Armagh man, 40, from the Tullysaran club, was a PhD student under O’Neill at Cork IT, undertaking an exhaustive four-year study of GPS data and the load on inter-county players in different divisions. He worked with Cian O’Neill in Kerry under Eamonn Fitzmaurice, pioneering extensive load-monitoring analysis on the Kerry players before O’Neill drafted him into the Kildare set-up.

On top of his academic expertise, he also brings an impressive coaching acumen to his brief, working with the Douglas senior footballers in Cork for a season in 2015.

His appointment in Kerry is the latest piece in the jigsaw for the Kingdom and its new €8m centre of excellence at Currans, which has developed at pace over the past 12 months. McGahan will work out of Currans, where the county’s new commercial manager, Maurice O’Meara, is also based.

The county has just appointed a new minor football manager, Pat Costello from Blennerville, to replace Peter Keane.