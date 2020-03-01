News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jason Curry grabs share of the spoils for Waterford

By Tony Ryan
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 08:56 PM

Waterford 2-14 Carlow 2-14

A seventh pointed free by Jason Curry in the sixth minute of added time earned Waterford a deserved draw in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan, in Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 4 title.

Trailing by 1-10 to 1-5 at half time having played against the wind, the home side reduced their deficit to just two points by the 55th minute at 1-13 to 1-11. 

However, a fisted goal in the 59th minute by Carlow sub Daniel St Ledger looked to have put the game beyond the hosts.

But displaying great character and battling qualities, Waterford kept their visitors scoreless for the rest of the game.

A 66th-minute goal by centre-back Sean O’Donovan and points from Darach Ó Cathasaigh and Curry earned Benji Whelan’s charges a share of the spoils in dramatic fashion.

Carrow’s Paul Broderick finished the game’s top scorer with 0-9, while Dermot Ryan (Waterford) and John Murphy (Carlow) scored first-half goals. 

Both teams are out of contention for promotion and will be plying their trade in Division 4 once more in 2021.

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry (0-7, all frees), D Ryan and S O’Donovan (1-0 each), C Murray (0-3), D Fitzgerald (0-2), B Lynch, and D Ó Cathasaigh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick (0-9, 5f, 1’45’), J Murphy and D St. Ledger (1-0 each), D Foley (0-3, 2f), S Gannon, E Ruth (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; A Jones, D Ó Cathasaigh, M Kiely; R Flynn, S O’Donovan, D Ryan; D Fitzgerald; J Curry; D Guiry, C Murray, J Gleeson; B Lynch, D Corcoran, S Curry.

Subs: B Looby for J Gleeson (ht), J Beresford for S Curry (64).

CARLOW: R Molloy; L Roberts, S Redmond, J Moore; C Doyle, R Walker, R Dunphy; S Murphy, E Ruth; J Murphy, D O’Brien, S Gannon, L Walker, P Broderick, D Foley.

Subs: M Bambrick for R Dunphy (47), C Hulton for L Walker (50), D St. Ledger for D Foley (55), J Morrissey for S Murphy (57), D Walsh for J Moore (67).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).

