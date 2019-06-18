Jarlath Óg Burns set for return after dressing room collapse

Armagh’s Jarlath Óg Burns is back in full training and in contention to start against Monaghan in this weekend’s All-Ireland qualifier, after he collapsed in the changing rooms following their semi-final loss to Cavan on June 9.

The news was confirmed by teammate Stephen Sheridan at a press launch for this weekend’s Round Two game in Clones.

“He is back training and hopefully ready to go this weekend,” said the Forkhill man.

He explained how there were concerns for his well-being after he suffered what was confirmed to be dehydration, a week after a bang to his head forced him off the drawn semi-final.

“After that second Cavan game there probably was a bit of worry in the Armagh camp about him, but he was discharged from hospital that evening, before we even got home. The news travelled through the squad that he was OK, that it was the dehydration that caused it and everything is okay with him,” said Sheridan.

“Our medical team is second to none and they really are top class. They keep a lot of that information in between themselves and Jarlath Óg and all we know is that he is back, playing and out on the field.

"As far as we are concerned, there is no issue there. He is out and competing for his spot for the team.”

Burns had lit up the championship with his displays against Down and the first day against Cavan, when he scored a magnificent goal.

However, having faced him in club action for Forkhill against Burns’ Silverbridge, the 21-year-old’s progress has come as no surprise for Sheridan.

“He probably doesn’t feel the pressure as much, he is just in and playing his football. The likes of himself and Rian [O’Neill], they are young, they don’t feel pressure and they are there to play football and just enjoy it.”