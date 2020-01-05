'January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park'

Russell Rovers (Cork) 1-26 - 1-15 Micheál Breathnach (Galway)

(After extra-time)

Russell Rovers prevailed after hitting a purple patch in extra-time in Kilmallock on Sunday to take their place in the All-Ireland junior hurling club championship final against Kilkenny’s Conahy Shamrocks on Saturday week in Croke Park.

It will be a historic day as they join east Cork neighbours Fr O’Neill’s, who are through to the intermediate final on the same date.

Brian ‘Bud’ Hartnett hit 11 brilliant points, and a goal from James Kennifick followed by eight unanswered points in extra-time, tipped the scales in their favour. Russell Rovers dictated most of the hour, but they needed Hartnett to nail a crucial free in stoppage to send the game to extra time. He took over the placed ball duty in the absence of the injured Josh Beausang.

“Bud is class, he was a Cork minor free-taker. We do have quality even though Josh was missing and we do have other lads who are just as good and willing to take frees as well. I wasn’t a bit worried about that,” said Russell Rovers manager Michael Mannion.

“Josh has got us out of a number of scrapes and holes this year. He was unfortunate he got injured in work, but he will be back for the final and that is the main thing. The boys wanted to do it for him today. To make sure he will get his day out.”

Russell Rovers surged eight points to five clear but in the five minutes before half time, Micheál Breathnach fought back, with Breandán Ó Conghaile and Ronán Mac Donnacha points. That left the Galway side adrift by two at the break, 0-7 to 0-9.

Russell Rovers maintained their momentum in the second half, hitting six points to two, to go 0-15 to 0-9 ahead at the end of the third quarter.

Micheál Breathnach never gave up and pulled a goal back from Ronán Ó Beoláin to take the lead at the death, Hartnett coming to the rescue with his late point, 1-15 to 0-18.

They outscored the Connacht side 1-8 to nil in a magnificent extra-time — Kennifick’s goal kickstarting a strong finish.

“Saturday, January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park. It is fantastic for a small club. Fantastic for the area. Fantastic for our neighbours and fantastic for East Cork and Cork hurling. It is going to be brilliant,” added Mannion.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: B Hartnett (0-11, 0-6 frees), J Kennefick (1-1), K Walsh and K Moynihan (0-4 each), L Duggan Murray (0-3), D O’Brien, C Ruddy and K Tattan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Micheál Breathnach: M Ó Conghaile (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), R Ó Beoláin (1-2), B Ó Conghaile (0-4), R Mac Donnacha and E Ó Conghaile (0-1 each).

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; E O’Sullivan, P Lane, K O’Brien; K Tattan, JP Ivers, C Ruddy; J Kennifick, K Walsh; D Moynihan (Capt), D O’Brien, J McGrath; L Duggan Murray, K Moynihan, B Hartnett.

Subs: B Whelehan for J McGrath (44 inj) E McGrath for K Walsh (52 inj), K Walsh for D O’Brien (65), J McGrath for B Whelehan (70), D O’Brien for JP Ivers (72), J Ahern for K O’Brien (73).

MICHEÁL BREATHNACH: C Ó Conghaile; M Ó Béarra, S Mac Giolla Bhríde, F Ó Béarra; A Ó Tuathail, M Ó Conghaile, S Ó Feinneadha; R Mac Donnacha, C Mac Giolla Bhríde (Capt); D Ó hÉallaithe, O Ó Ceallaigh, S Denvir; E Ó Conghaile, R Ó Beoláin, B Ó Conghaile.

Subs: L Mac Donnacha for M Ó Béarra (15 inj), R Ó Béarra for A Ó Tuathail (42), C Ó Griallais for E Ó Conghaile (44), R Óg Ó Béarra for D Ó hÉallaithe (62), M Ó Duibhir for C Ó Griallais (70), A Ó Tuathail for F Ó Béarra (77).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth).