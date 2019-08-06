James Owens confirmed as All-Ireland hurling final referee

James Owens has been confirmed as referee for this year's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The August 18 clash of Kilkenny and Tipperary will be the Wexford native's third hurling decider.

Owens previously took charge of the 2015 final between Galway and Kilkenny, and last year's win for Limerick over Galway.

Patrick Murphy will take charge of the Minor final meeting of Galway and Kilkenny.

