James Horan has had 'no approach' to take over at Mayo

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 02:34 PM

James Horan has said he has had "no approach" from Mayo County Board about returning as their senior football manager.

He is reportedly among the favourites to succeed Stephen Rochford, who stepped down earlier this week citing a lack of county board support to continue for a fourth year.

Horan says his current focus is on coaching Westport and that inter-county management is not on his "short-term radar".

2016 Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan says Rochford leaves with the respect of the panel.

Keegan said: "Stephen couldn't give much more as a manager. From a player point of view, I know he was highly regarded within the group.

"Of course Stephen's biggest challenge was trying to fill a backroom team that was with us for four, five, six years and if that was happening in any other county, including, Dublin, Kerry or Tyrone, that's a huge void to fill and a lot of pressure on people.

"And I think you need to take your time in doing the process and looking at the best possible candidates to come in and pick up what's left behind.

"So, I think Stephen's earned a huge amount of praise. From me personally and from a group point of view we can't say more than we're thankful, because he did so much with us and pushed us to the boundaries that we'd thought we'd never go."


