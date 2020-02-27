James Horan endorses Mayo board stance against Tim O'Leary

Mayo senior football manager James Horan has indicated his support for the board delegates’ decision to mandate the executive to cut all official ties with Tim O’Leary.

Horan believes the move has brought the relationship to an end after there was outrage at benefactor O’Leary’s apparent call on Twitter for Horan to be axed from his position on Sunday evening.

Horan is happy to focus on football and has been working with county chairman Liam Moffatt on inter-county structures in Mayo, but is happy to leave everything else to his former team physio who took over the chair at the end of last year.

“Look, there are other people more qualified and in a better position than me to comment on that,” Horan told The Mayo News’ football podcast. I think everyone saw the statement that was ratified by the executive and I think that really clarified or closed the situation.

“My job is to ensure the players are in the best place they can be playing football and Liam Moffatt, who is chairman of the board and who I am working with very, very closely on a lot of different initiatives and policies that will hopefully improve the academy and the linkage right through to the senior team.

“There’s a huge amount of brilliant work that Liam is coordinating there and I’m very happy to be helping him on that. That’s Liam’s remit and where he’s looking at. I’m just looking at the football side of things.”

Horan admits there might have been a time when comments like O’Leary’s would have affected him. “Not any more. Maybe it did and look, everyone reacts differently. I’m so busy… we’ve 40 guys in here and a support team and everyone is trying their utmost to develop and grow.”

As Mayo welcome Kerry to Castlebar on Saturday hoping to lift themselves from the relegation zone, the Ballintubber man accepts there should be criticism in the wake of recent results. However, he asks supporters to abide with the team.

Mayo people are passionate about their football and that’s the way we want them. We’re frustrated with ourselves in how we played. We know we can play much better and that’s what we’re trying to do. The one thing people do know is that there is a resilience there and we’ll stick at it and a desire to improve all the time.

“We’re improving in some things. Maybe when you improve a few things over here there are a few others there that get left behind so it’s trying to bring everything up together. I am confident that we will do that. Of course, I understand people’s feelings but if they stick with us things will happen.”

In relation to certain players like goalkeeper Rob Hennelly who has received more negative commentary online than others in the team, Horan says the group rally around individuals. “Social media is an interesting one. It can be a hugely positive medium. It can be very useful for information. I use it quite a lot when club games are on and there are instant reports coming in so you know who’s at what.

“However, there can be comments on it that can be targeted at certain players. All we try and do as a group is try and protect each other as much as we can and work together to try and make sure that our focus is on what’s important.”

Horan continued: “You are in the public eye. You are out there to be shot at and everyone knows that and it’s just part of the process at the moment, unfortunately. So we just try and make sure we educate through the GPA and we have had a couple of experts in to go through things as all companies and all teams do.”

Meanwhile, the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice today thanked O’Leary and the Mayo International Supporters Foundation for the donation of €50,000.

James Horan’s interview with The Mayo News podcast can be listened to here