James Durcan's late goal grabs Mayo draw against Donegal

Donegal's Conor O'Donnell and Caolan Ward and Mayo's James Durcan. Credit ©INPHO/Evan Logan.
By Alan Foley
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 09:52 PM

Donegal 0-19 - 2-13 Mayo

In a fantastic contest, it looked as though the side managed by Declan Bonner had done enough to get themselves off to a winning start with Michael Murphy’s eighth of the night and Donegal’s 19th.

Mayo, though, have done his to Donegal before – like two years ago when Kevin McLoughlin fired over to save Mayo’s skin in Division 1 and relegate Donegal.

James Durcan was an unlikely hero, considering he was plonked on the bench until the 66th minute and would end up with 1-3, with the goal clipping Eoin McHugh on the way past Shaun Patton.

Donegal had led 0-9 to 1-4 at the break with an opportunistic goal from James Carr when he lobbed Patton on 17 minutes keeping Mayo in touch. The Ulster champions missed a hatful of chances in that first half – eight wides and four short – but scored five in a tow towards the end of the opening period to go in two up.

With Murphy kicking from all angles, it looked as though Donegal would have enough and it looked as though they did. Durcan managed to change all that.

Scorers: Donegal - M Murphy 0-8 (6f, 1m, 1 ’45), C Thompson 0-4 (3f), J Brennan 0-2, P Brennan, C McGonagle, M Langan, R McHugh, A McClean 0-1 each

Mayo - P Durcan 1-3 (2f), J Carr 1-0, F Boland, K McLoughlin (1f), D O’Connor (1f), B Reape (1f) 0-2 each, T Conroy 0-1

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, N McGee, E Gallagher; O McFadden-Ferry, C O’Donnell, P Brennan; C McGonagle, M Langan; Eoin McHugh, R McHugh, J Brennan; C Thompson, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: H McFadden for McGonagle (38), B McCole for McFadden-Ferry (58), A McClean for P Brennan (62), J Mac Ceallabhuí for McHugh (64), C Morrison for McGee (66),

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, B Harrison, C Boyle; P O’Hora, S Coen, P Durcan; T Parsons, J Flynn; B Walsh, D O’Connor, F Boland; R O’Donoghue, B Reape, J Carr.

Subs: A O’Shea, K McLoughlin and T Conroy for Parsons, Reape and Carr (h-t), K Higgins for Walsh (58), J Durcan for Boland (66).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

MayoDonegalGAATOPIC: GAA

