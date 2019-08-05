Jack O’Connor tipped for Kildare hot-seat

Jack O’Connor is the front-runner to replace Cian O’Neill as Kildare senior football manager.

The three-time All-Ireland SFC-winning boss, currently in charge of the Kerry U20s, is understood to be interested in taking over the Lilywhites. O’Connor has a link to the county through his sons Cian and Éanna, who play for Moorefield, Éanna having featured in a number of games for the county last year.

On his ticket, O’Connor could have Ross Glavin, who he worked with in an advisory capacity when Glavin was in charge of Moorefield as they claimed Kildare and Leinster honours in 2017. They were eventually beaten by All-Ireland winners Corofin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

As well as being considered for a third stint as Kerry manager last year, O’Connor had been linked with the Mayo position following Stephen Rochford’s decision to step down. Since finishing up with his county’s seniors in 2012, the 58-year-old had led the Kingdom to All-Ireland minor titles in 2014 and ‘15.

Among the unofficial candidates for the role are former Kildare captain Glen Ryan; the county’s 2018 All-Ireland U20-winning manager Davy Burke; ex-Monaghan supremo Malachy O’Rourke; Galway U20 coach and UCD manager John Divilly, and former Kildare selector Niall Carew, who has taken charge of Sligo and Waterford in recent years.

Meanwhile, Waterford County Board are set to begin the process of replacing Páraic Fanning, who stepped away after a season in charge of the county hurlers. Waterford-based Colm Bonnar is among those fancied as well as Derek McGrath’s right-hand man Dan Shanahan, Fergal Hartley, former U21 All- Ireland-winning manager Seán Power, and Brendan Cummins.

Elsewhere Charlie McGeever, David Power and Paul Curran are among those touted to take over as Tipperary senior football manager.