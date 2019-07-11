News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack O’Connor: New rules have dumbed down U20 grade

Jack O’Connor: New rules have dumbed down U20 grade
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 10:31 AM

Kerry U20 manager Jack O’Connor has reiterated his criticism of the rule which prevents inter-county footballers from playing U20 and senior championship in the same season.

Kerry begin their Munster U20 campaign this evening with a home semi-final against Limerick (Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm), but are forced to make do without David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor — two players who were instrumental in this group winning the 2017 All-Ireland minor title — because they have already lined out for the county seniors this summer.

Further irritating O’Connor, who is bidding to guide the county to a third consecutive provincial crown at this grade, is that the rule preventing talented youngsters from doubling up at U20 and senior level is exclusive to football given it has not yet been applied to hurling. That someone as capable as All-Star David Clifford won’t ever get to play U20 football, he added, lessens the competition.

“The fact that some counties are losing their best players definitely takes from it,” said the Kerry boss.

I cannot think of any other competition where your best players are not available to you. It does not pertain to hurling, so to that extent, it is dumbed down a bit.

"We are doing the best with the players we have and we are preparing them the best we can.”

The old U21 championship was taken out of its March/April/early May slot when the age of eligibility dropped to U20 as it was felt players already had enough on their plate during springtime. But O’Connor sees the month of July as being just as busy.

“There is no ideal time for it, to be honest. It has proved to be difficult this year with college exams, the Leaving Cert, and a lot of club activity thrown in on top of that. But, on the other hand, the players are at home given college is now over and that means we have access to them during the week for training.

It is a help from a training point of view that it is on this time of year, but, on the flip side, there is an awful lot of activity on at present and it’s like a minefield threading through it.

He continued: “We got as much as we could out of the John Kerins Cup and one of the reasons we did not play our final group game against Kildare was the fact lads were expected to play county league with their clubs. Four games in a week would be too much of a risk with regard to the welfare of the players.”

That this evening’s opponents were able to dump out Tipperary in the latter’s home patch means they cannot be overlooked, argued the multi All-Ireland winning minor and senior manager.

“If we were going up to Thurles to play Tipperary, we would be expecting a right battle in their backyard. So for Limerick to go up there and beat them shows that they have to be respected. We certainly will not be taking Limerick lightly.”

READ MORE

McIlroy: I put consistency before Majors

More on this topic

Only by being true to your strengths can you match the Dubs, says ClancyOnly by being true to your strengths can you match the Dubs, says Clancy

Smith: Class of Cox got us into the Super 8sSmith: Class of Cox got us into the Super 8s

How Brennan became a real Donegal goal threatHow Brennan became a real Donegal goal threat

Bench press crucial as Laois spread the loadBench press crucial as Laois spread the load

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Serena Williams closes on grand slams milestoneSerena Williams closes on grand slams milestone

Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to NewcastleAllardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footstepsWright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footsteps


Lifestyle

Cooking though really is the essential skill I truly believe we have to teach our children.Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Saying “no” to your child can be a very difficult thing to do, especially when the child in question is demanding and won’t rest until they hear that golden word, “yes”.Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Dublin-born author Sarah Crossan is the current Laureate na nÓg(Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate).A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »