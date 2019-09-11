Jack O’Connor happy to put in the miles for Kildare job

New Kildare senior football manager Jack O’Connor says he is undeterred by the lengthy commute from South Kerry.

Stepping down as Kerry U20 manager, O’Connor retired from teaching in May and told KFM Sport yesterday that it paved the way for him to give such a commitment to the Lilywhites.

“The logistics of it might be difficult but I can’t let that interfere with the job because that’s not an excuse, really. I’ll be fine. I don’t mind driving. I do a lot of my thinking and phone-calls and whatever in the car anyway so that’s fine. I’ll treat it as my office.

“I’ve been up and down anyway the last few years, my two lads (Cian and Éanna) are up here and they’ve played with Moorefield for the last three or four years so I’ve been up and down, so I know what’s ahead of me.”

Not surprisingly, O’Connor has targeted promotion from Division 2 as Kildare’s first objective in his tenure and hopes to convince the likes of Daniel Flynn back into the fold after the 2018 All-Star nominee stepped away this past season.

“My intention is to try and get the best players in Kildare involved in the panel for next year.

“Sometimes that’s not possible for personal reasons and players make decisions to go travelling or whatever. That’s okay, you have to respect that.

“But we’ll try and get the best players in Kildare in and give ourselves the best chance to have success.

“There’s good footballers in Kildare it’s just a matter for us now to get the best players available in Kildare involved in the panel and try make a proper team out of them. We’ll be taking it year by year and competition by competition. But at this juncture, it would seem like a priority to try and get promotion from Division 2 with the big guns in Division 1 and trying to consolidate in Division 1.”

O’Connor will be assisted by outgoing Kildare selector Tom Cribbin and Ross Glavin, whom he worked with in Moorefield.

