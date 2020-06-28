Jack McCaffrey opts out of Dublin season, Pat Spillane wants 'golden score'

Dublin star Jack McCaffrey will sit out this year's inter-county championship, at least, the county have confirmed.

The Clontarf man, a doctor based in St Luke’s in Kilkenny, has opted out of Dessie Farrell’s panel for the delayed resumption of the season. The reigning All-Ireland champions return in October when they face Meath and Galway in the league before their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath in November.

Dublin GAA explained McCaffrey had chosen to opt out because of his work and its relationship with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the nature of his career and the current situation in this country and around the world, Jack McCaffrey will not be part of the Dublin Senior Football panel for the 2020 season that remains,” a post read on Dublin GAA’s social media channels. “An understandable and respectable decision for the health of himself, his patients, his teammates and his family. Hope to see you back in the blue jersey in 2021 season Jack”.

The 26-year-old, who claimed his fifth All-Ireland medal and fourth All-Star last year, previously withdrew from the panel in 2016 when he combined some travelling with work in Ethiopia as part of his medical studies. He was voted Young Footballer of the Year in 2013, overall Footballer of the Year two years later before being shortlisted for that award again in 2018 and ‘19.

McCaffrey made one appearance for Dublin this year in the Allianz Division 1 league defeat to Tyrone in Omagh in late February. He came on as a half-time substitution but was replaced before the end having reported an injury to the sideline. Manager Farrell later said the injury was only slight.

Meanwhile, Pat Spillane feels the GAA should consider removing the possibility of penalties from deciding Championship games later this year and introduce a golden score.

Because of time constraints, all Championship games including the All-Ireland finals must be decided on the day, which will see teams each take five penalties if they can’t be separated after extra-time.

Both Spillane and Ciaran Whelan are opposed to the idea, and the Kerry legend told The Sunday Game: “A fella misses a penalty, an individual has just cost his county the All-Ireland title. I think the fairer system is, yes extra-time, but then golden score, first team to score wins. Collective responsibility in victory, collective responsibility in defeat. To lose an All-Ireland final with a missed penalty? I wouldn’t like to be that player heading back to the county."

Former Dublin midfielder Whelan, who suggested two five-minute periods of extra-time should follow the two 10-minute periods if the sides are still level, said: “The game has to finish on the day and no doubt we are going to see it (penalties). Do I like it? No. But unfortunately it’s the timeframe we’re in.

“From a player’s perspective, to lose an All-Ireland final on penalties would be very hard to take. I get it, I understand it but I think for the final there would be justification for a replay.”