NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

'It’s going to be a nightmare for refs' - Kerry's Stephen O’Brien on hand-pass experimental rule

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 01:39 PM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Kerry forward Stephen O’Brien feels referees will be the biggest losers if the hand-pass experimental rule is implemented in the Allianz Football League.

Ahead of Central Council’s meeting on Saturday where its fate and those of the other four trial measures will be decided, O’Brien reckons counting hand-passes only adds to match officials’ duties.

“It’s going to be very hard for the ref to control that. He has to count the steps, they’re going to count whether he’s hopped it twice – they’re trying to look inside if there’s pulling off the ball and he might miss a hand pass.

READ MORE: Munster confirm Ian Keatley exit for end of season

“It’s going to be a nightmare for refs. Plus, does it promote kicking? You’re going to kick it the man if he’s open and he’s far away from you but you’ll kick to him if he’s close.

“So you’re going to end up with a lot of two-yard jab kick passes to get out of trouble – probably even kicking it backwards if you’re on the third hand pass.

“It’s going to be very hard to break down a blanket defence with it. Maybe if they change it that (the count) doesn’t come into it if you’re in the opposition’s ’65.”

O’Brien has no issues with the other changes - “The other rules are good. I’d be in favour of them. Especially the sin bin.”


KEYWORDS

GAAfootball

More in this Section

Extra-time goals from Joselu and Ayoze Perez send Newcastle through

The Sigerson stepping stone

Nottingham Forest hail return of ‘miracle man’ O’Neill

Manchester City squad coming back together at right time – Bernardo Silva


Lifestyle

As Kate Moss turns 45, here are 7 style lessons we’ve learned from her

New series explores Ireland's remote townlands and its people

James McAvoy is a Glass act in latest film

Turning 30: Regrets, advice and reflection from those who've hit the milestone

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »