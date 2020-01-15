News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'It works for us that it’s very calm, relaxed, and chilled out’

'It works for us that it’s very calm, relaxed, and chilled out’
Borris-Ileigh and Tipperary Hurler Dan McCormack is pictured ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Final where they face Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny on Sunday January 19th at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.
By Brendan O'Brien
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Ask Dan McCormack to explain the breadth of Johnny Kelly’s influence with the Borris-Ileigh team that contests this weekend’s AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling final and the Tipperary player rattles off a litany of examples and areas.

Some are big, others small but still significant.

It was Kelly’s call to take the spin up to Croke Park last Saturday for a 20-minute familiarisation exercise.

There was no time allotted for a gawp at the museum or a few selfies from the stands. This was all business, a snappy 20-minute pitch session and back on the bus home.

That’s not rocket science. Ballyhale Shamrocks will be awash with players who have played at headquarters before so it was logical that the Tipperary champions should wash some of the giddiness McCormack had noticed last week from their systems before the big day.

That they are at this juncture at all is down in no small part to their Galway manager.

Borris-Ileigh were accustomed to little more than frustration until Kelly took charge. The county quarter-final was an all too familiar peak to their seasons but their new bainisteoir was accustomed to bigger and better things.

Kelly was part of the Portumna backroom when they won All-Irelands in 2006 and 2008 and he was the man in charge when the Galway club made it three titles in four years in 2009. There has been an Offaly senior with Coolderry and a Galway intermediate with Abbeyknockmoy too.

So what is it about Kelly that has brought such success to so many clubs?

“His big thing is he’s very organised,” says McCormack. “Puts a huge emphasis on having the team right, physically and mentally. Johnny himself would admit that’s he’s very lucky to have Angela Walsh there as his strength and conditioning coach.

We’re lucky in a sense that we’ve started the same fifteen from the county quarter-final. We’ve had no injury, which is very unusual for a club team to have. That’s unusual to have the same first fifteen six times on trot.

“He’s very good on the line, he’s very good tactically as well, pinpointing different things or different things you want to try. Very approachable if you want to talk to him about anything. He’s open to change. Open-minded.”

That last trait shouldn’t be underestimated.

Brendan Maher has explained how Borris has its fair share of “free spirits” that have slotted into the team and its way of doing things. McCormack makes the point that managing at club level is different — has to be different — to that at inter-county.

Borris have a handful of farmers on the panel and, that life being as it is, there is an understanding that there will be the odd time when one or two rock up 15 or 20 minutes late for training. The dressing-room in general is far more relaxed than a county version.

“A lot of club hurlers, especially that we have, it wouldn’t suit them if they were getting worked up and there was too much motivational speeches in the dressing room. It seems to work for us that it’s very calm, relaxed, and chilled out atmosphere.”

Maintaining that vibe as they drive into that tunnel under the Hogan Stand and look around them on the pre-match parade will be a challenge in itself. So too combating a Ballyhale side that is looking to add an eighth national title to their already record haul.

This will be the first ever All-Ireland club senior final between the Kilkenny and Tipperary champions and the unusual nature of that pairing will be echoed by the fact that Kelly and Ballyhale’s Michael Fennelly are coach and manager respectively of Offaly this year.

It’s not something the Borris players have mentioned all that much but it did do the rounds of the WhatsApp group.

“There was a photo of Johnny Kelly looking at his watch last Sunday, (Offaly) were playing Antrim, and the caption was, ‘How long till the club All-Ireland?’ Yeah, there’s always that little bit of banter but it wouldn’t be coming up too often, no.”

READ MORE

Walsh: Years of hurt behind Tullaroan’s quest

More on this topic

Walsh: Years of hurt behind Tullaroan’s questWalsh: Years of hurt behind Tullaroan’s quest

Kilcoo's Laverty always willing to go the extra yardKilcoo's Laverty always willing to go the extra yard

Kennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork futureKennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork future

Eight talents who have caught the eye during Corn Uí MhuiríEight talents who have caught the eye during Corn Uí Mhuirí

BorrisleighTipperaryGAATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Kennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork futureKennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork future

Manchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle EastManchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle East

FA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tieFA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tie

Talks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue dealTalks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue deal


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »