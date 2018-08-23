It wasn't just Limerick hurling fans who had an amazing time at Croke Park at the weekend

By Peter McNamara

A family of hurling fanatics from Mallow, Co. Cork, enjoyed a unique experience on Jones’ Road last Saturday night having won Littlewoods Ireland’s Unique Croke Park Sleepover competition.

John, Angela, Seán (13) and Daniel (7) Linehan from Leeside got to enjoy the luxuries of a bespoke suite at Croker on the eve of the All-Ireland SHC final.

Littlewoods Ireland’s Ultimate Croke Park Sleepover afforded the family the experience of a lifetime; to wake up in Croke Park on the morning of the final in a suite of their own.

The sponsors transformed a large stadium suite into a luxury penthouse complete with living room, master bedroom and bathroom. Each space was furnished with top of the range Littlewoods Ireland furniture, homeware, electrics, toys, clothes and much more.

Not only did the family get to sleep in one of the most iconic stadiums in Europe, but every product in their suite from couches and beds to the latest fashion looks was then theirs to take home.

The prize - valued at over €15,000 – gave the GAA-obsessed family-of-four unprecedented access to the heart and soul of the GAA.

On the eve of the most anticipated game of the season, sponsors’ ambassador Jackie Tyrrell began the experience with a VIP tour of the stadium featuring many special surprises throughout the evening, including a puck around in the team warm-up area with Cork captain Seámus Harnedy.

The family also got four tickets to the All-Ireland SHC final the next day, an invitation to an exclusive Littlewoods Ireland event before the game and an overnight stay in the Croke Park Hotel on the second night after the final.

Seán and Daniel also got to enjoy hurling tips and advice from Tyrrell and Harnedy in what was a weekend the Linehans will hardly forget in a hurry.