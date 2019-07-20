News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'It was as if that aging Face App technology was superimposed over the Mayo team'

'It was as if that aging Face App technology was superimposed over the Mayo team'
By Colin Sheridan
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Little House on the Prairie is not an obvious starting point for a Super 8s allegory, but of all the virtues required by those who read and write about Mayo football, tolerance of the absurd is paramount, so I urge you to endure.

Season one, episode 6 sees Miss Amy - an elderly grandmother whose family have long taken her for granted -convince the otherwise incorruptible Michael Landon to help her fake her own death in order to lure her grandchildren to her funeral, so she can surprise them and teach them (for there is always a lesson) that it’s better for them to visit her while she’s alive than miss her when she’s gone.

A rather ludicrous premise, which descends further into farce as Miss Amy is faced with the ordeal of attending her own wake, incognito, and hearing just what all her friends and family actually think of her, for good and bad.

A sobering ordeal for anybody, no matter how self-aware. Where Miss Amy and Mayo football collide, is that the westerners have had to sit and watch their remains been very publicly waked and buried, not just once, but perhaps three times a season, before embarrassing the preemptive mourners and revealing themselves to be alive and well, just like Miss Amy.

Unlike Miss Amy however, Mayo don’t have the luxury of the Little House of the Prairie writers’ room to tie up loose ends and serve up a delightful teaching moment.

Mayo may still have a pulse, but you’d urge the undertaker not to throw out the sandwiches just yet.

Imagine now, you are a third level student and have an autumn repeat coming up and you need the Cliff Notes on what has gone on in Mayo football the last year, well, here’s a quick summary: 12 months ago, many commentators — with some justification — pronounced Mayo dead after they fell in Newbridge, as much for the manner of the defeat — all guts and glory — as for those who conquered them, a Kildare side that no All-Ireland contender should ever be losing to.

The grave was all but filled in following the bungled departure of Stephan Rochford, the episode pointing to complications that always lurked beneath the skin, many of them a legacy of the September revolution of 2015.

There was some hope that the reappointment of James Horan would bring a neat “finish to what he started” narrative to the story, but hope don’t buy the groceries, and after dismal losses to Dublin and Galway in this year’s league, the Doc once again pronounced this version of Mayo to be, well, not quite worth saving.

Two months later, as Diarmuid O’Connor bounced up the steps of the Hogan Stand to accept the National League trophy, Mayo were declared healthier than a butcher’s dog, and nominated by many as one of only a couple of teams who could topple Dublin this summer.

Copy so far?

Energised by their latest brush with mortality, Mayo went to New York and threw themselves a party that would have made Jay Gatsby blush, as if celebrating not a rebirth, but prolonged life, as veterans Andy Moran, David Clarke and Colm Boyle had rediscovered reasons to keep living their sporting lives.

Fast forward a few weeks, and yes, you’ve guessed it, the parish priest was sent for as Mayo bottomed out against a good, but not great Roscommon.

The journey it seemed was over, again, and the pearly gates beckoned. Before the postmortem could be carried out, there were some routine tests against Down and Armagh, which Mayo passed, but not with enough conviction to suggest there was anything worth saving.

South to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick they went, with everyone expecting them to come back in a box, instead emerging as an unstoppable Rasputin. It was back on! Whatever it was.

To Killarney, and the strangest of situations that, while a victory was of course the desired outcome, the right kind of defeat would not be fatal.

It was as if somebody superimposed that aging Face App technology over the entire team. Mayo did not deliberately play possum, but their performance would make you hope they at least have updated their last will recently.

The schizophrenic confusion continues. Victory tomorrow against Meath – far from a done deal – would propel them into the type of Hunger Games scenario with Donegal they love so much.

A loss will see them right back with little old Miss Amy, sitting in the front pew, wearing a fake moustache to conceal their identity, scrolling the obits on their phones and wincing at the eulogies.

All of which they’ve heard before.

READ MORE

Could Rebels be tempted to mimic Tyrone’s tactics?

More on this topic

New beginnings and points to prove for sideline strategyNew beginnings and points to prove for sideline strategy

Keith Ricken: No 'snowflake generation' in Cork U20 footballersKeith Ricken: No 'snowflake generation' in Cork U20 footballers

Flying youngsters brighten Cork’s summer revivalFlying youngsters brighten Cork’s summer revival

Dynamic duo could be reunited in Dublin attackDynamic duo could be reunited in Dublin attack

GAAKerryAMyoTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

I didn’t expect that – Thomas calls Alaphilippe favourite after time trial shockI didn’t expect that – Thomas calls Alaphilippe favourite after time trial shock

Déise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture changeDéise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture change

'Walking down 18 was something special' - Shane Lowry pinching himself as he shares Open lead'Walking down 18 was something special' - Shane Lowry pinching himself as he shares Open lead

Cian O’Connor completes hat-trick of Aachen Speed Derby winsCian O’Connor completes hat-trick of Aachen Speed Derby wins


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »