'It was a pure disgrace': Officiating physio 'appalled' by Kerry brawl as new footage emerges

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 12:45 PM
By Stephen Barry

Dingle's Kerry SFC semi-final win over East Kerry was marred by an ugly brawl involving players and mentors at Austin Stack Park yesterday.

Photo by Domnick Walsh

A video from the game shows an individual wearing a tracksuit running onto the field where he appears to strike an East Kerry player who wasn't physically engaging in the fight.

East Kerry's Paudie Clifford and a member of each management team was sent off as a result of the brawl.

Clifford's brother David was later sent-off as East Kerry ended with 13-men in a 13-point defeat, 4-13 to 0-12.

Officiating physio Ruth Allen tweeted: "It was a pure disgrace!! Not to mention the stuff that happened last week!! This could have been avoided - as officiating Chartered physiotherapist I was appalled!"

A Kerry GAA statement released on Monday afternoon said: "Following on from yesterday's game in Austin Stack Park, the CCC are awaiting the referee's report and will proceed accordingly."

Updated at 1.48pm with new footage and 2.15pm with Kerry GAA statement.

