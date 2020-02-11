News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It simply cannot continue': GAA issue warning as inter-county costs hit €30m

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 06:49 PM

GAA director general Tom Ryan has warned the increasing level of spending on the preparation of inter-county teams is unsustainable as the 2019 total teetered on the €30m mark.

"The combined cost of preparing and fielding senior intercounty teams for the 32 counties came to €29.74m in 2019,” he wrote in his report.

"This was an increase of 11.6% over the previous year, a trend that simply cannot continue.

"Counties have largely managed to grow their incomes this year to keep pace with the increasing costs. Indeed, the overwhelming majority of counties returned surpluses this year. But that is not the point. This is not sustainable in the long-term. Quite apart from being sustainable, it is not desirable."

As a means of curbing the rising expenditure, Ryan has suggested ideas such a more contracted inter-county season, spending limits, and caps on the size of squads. "We can bring about a system where we have a defined number of players on panels. That too will alleviate some of the costs.

“But there's a cultural thing as well in terms of every year everybody races hand over fist to win Sam Maguire or Liam MacCarthy. It's not to the benefit of the overall association that we're trying to outspend each other to achieve that goal.”

