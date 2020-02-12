News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IT Carlow chase first-ever title against champions UCC: Watch the Fitzgibbon Cup final live

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 04:30 PM

The aristocrats of third-level hurling face a recent power hoping to land a first title as UCC face IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Mark Coleman's stunning sideline winner sealed UCC's final spot.
Just as they did last year, a late show against DCU saw UCC progress to the final, this time thanks to Mark Coleman's stunning sideline winner.

Bidding to retain their title and earn a 40th in all, UCC feature an array of established inter-county hurlers including Coleman, Robert Downey, Paddy O'Loughlin, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Conway, Shane Kingston, and Mark Kehoe.

DJ Carey's Carlow have overwhelmed opponents on their way to the final, scoring five goals and conceding none in both their quarter- and semi-final wins over NUIG and Mary I.

Having lost to Mary I in the 2017 final, Carey returns with a star-studded side bidding to go one better including Enda Rowland, Jason Cleere, Richie Leahy, Luke Scanlon, Cathal Dunbar, and Liam Blanchfield.

The game will throw-in at 7.30pm at DCU and you can watch it live below, brought to you by Spórt TG4.

