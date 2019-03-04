NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Isolated and unwelcome': Nigel Dunne speaks out on his decision to leave Offaly panel

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 12:24 PM
By Michelle McGlynn

Offaly's Nigel Dunne has spoken out about his decision to leave the county football panel.

Last Tuesday, the forward chose to remove himself from the squad for 2019 and today he took to Twitter to reveal his reasons for the decision.

"The manager was aware of personal issues going on in my life," said Dunne.

"The text I sent saying I was leaving the panel was a result of weeks of an uncomfortable environment for me personally.

I felt isolated and unwelcome in the set up.

"I appreciate my reputation goes before me but this is a different scenario."

Dunne posted the tweet with the caption "Everyone can now move on".

He said that the decision was "best for all involved" and wished the team and management the best of luck for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, manager John Maughan had said that he was "shocked and surprised" to have received the text from Dunne announcing his decision to leave.

Speaking to Midlands 103 following Offaly's defeat to Down at Páirc Esler yesterday, Maughan said:

That's his decision...if he wasn't enjoying it and wasn't prepared to play for Offaly, that's fine.

"We accept that. We have many more players who don't want to play for a combination of reasons, not just in Offaly but around the country, and that's a personal choice."

The 29-year-old had been part of the Faithful County squad since 2010.

