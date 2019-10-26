Is it time for certain county boards to up their game?

One of the architects of the GAA’s last national strategic review fears the administration of some county boards “is lagging behind best practice.”

Former Offaly senior football manager and planning expert Paul O’Kelly, who co-formulated the 2009-15 blueprint, believes the onus must be on getting the right personnel for the right jobs and that ‘choosing people for positions shouldn’t be a popularity contest’.

At a time when the likes of Galway and Mayo are staggering from crisis to crisis, O’Kelly notices how the advances made by those representing counties on the field is not being matched by those off it.

“I do believe that any organisation whether it’s not-for-profit always have to focus on getting better at doing the job they are being asked to do.

Personally, I don’t like the expression to be more business-like because it makes it sound like being business-like is being better than other things.

“It’s about people knowing their jobs, being clear in what their responsibilities are, getting the right people in the right jobs doing the right things.

One of the great strengths of the GAA is that it’s a member organisation and people volunteer and people get elected.

“That is also a fundamental weakness because if you look at the key roles in any organisation if people are elected into roles it becomes a popularity contest and choosing people for positions shouldn’t be a popularity contest. You should be seeking the best person for each role.

“One of the things that has happened is the competitive side of the organisation on the field has been way ahead of the administration side and part of that is people are measured against their peers, and you won’t be long knowing who is doing a good job and who’s not.

“The 30 most committed people in the county are the players who are putting in huge time and effort and are up for public testing every week. “They’re doing their very best and the people coaching them are also being tested.

“They and the players are doing better but the other side of it, the administration side, is lagging behind best practice.

“What I saw when I was doing the national strategic plan was at all levels of the organisation amazingly talented people, very committed people but sometimes these people were in the wrong jobs.

But if you’ve got somebody who is brilliant in one role and they might be then promoted through election to another role they’re not fit for that’s a fundamental challenge we have.

In recent years, Croke Park has put an emphasis on educating county board officers but questions remain about oversight in the GAA.

For example, how did Galway’s finances fall into such disarray when it was supposed to be on a watch-list following the ill-fated purchase of the Mountain South site in Athenry?

Speaking in general, O’Kelly would like to see the GAA set out specifications for some board positions.

“The level of oversight 15 years ago was fairly basic. Central bodies in the GAA are upping their game in this area all of the time.

“They’re doing their best to provide training so that people can be more effective and efficient in key roles particularly around the area of finance.

“At the same time, there are lots of examples of people who are in financial management/treasurer-type roles who if they applied for a job in that area just wouldn’t get it. The oversight in counties and clubs may take time to reveal what’s really going on simply because the practices are not up to scratch. I would emphasise that there has been real change over the years but it takes time to change a voluntary organisation where they are people in voluntary roles and are not trained for the roles they are doing.

“People who are responsible for large budgets, there should be really clear criteria about who should fill those roles and what appropriate practice is. “In some situations, you might find that upskilling is the appropriate thing to do.

“In other cases, it’s a clear case that the person can’t be upskilled for whatever reason. It doesn’t mean that they don’t have other intelligence and skills appropriate to the role but fundamentally there are some people who are in roles they shouldn’t be in.

“People aren’t wrong to be there — they were elected — but at the same time there should be a mechanism to ensure the work is being done to best practice. One of the challenges I see in some counties is the budgeting and the allocation of resources is not as strategic as it should be.

“And in some cases it’s just really poor planning.”

O’Kelly is not in favour of mre full-time roles at county board level: “I would have a fundamental preference that (as far as possible) we have volunteers in roles and they are supported by a very tight, well organised group of people in professional roles. I’m not sure if it’s optimum but I wouldn’t like to see the number of professional positions grow in the GAA.”

Kelly feels that if the GAA is a truly community-based organisation then there should be a form of funding equalisation so that every inter-county player has the same preparation opportunities.

I think that the sponsorship the most popular teams get is only possible because you’ve got a national sport and yet they’re getting it based on population and these things.

“A player in any county should have the same experience in terms of coaching and so on as anywhere else. There should be some form of equalisation. That to me is the biggest constraint at the moment, the fact that the money is going towards where the power and the population is. That’s not right for an organisation like the GAA.”

O’Kelly stresses his stance isn’t an attack on Dublin. “There are a lot of counties and a lot of people who use Dublin as an excuse but I do think if you move away from the investment from Dublin — and I think they’re using their funding really well — there are other counties who have less money who aren’t using that money as efficiently.”