Irishwoman Bonner picks up Giants' goal of the year award in Australia

Donegal's Yvonne Bonner has rounded out her first season down under by winning her club's goal of the year award.

Bonner signed for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFL Women's League last year, following Mayo's Cora Staunton who joined GWS in 2017.

Bonner's award-winning goal came in Round 2 of the league where she fired home from near the end line with a sweet left-footed strike.

THAT HAS TO BE A GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER! What a goal from @gwsgiants forward Yvonne Bonner 😵#AFLWGIANTSBlues #AFLW #GenW pic.twitter.com/sXDVJNC3Rh — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 16, 2019

Bonner becomes the second Irish woman to win the award for the Giants, with Staunton picking up the award last year.

Meanwhile, Staunton finished the year in joint-second for the Gabrielle Trainor Medal - the Giants' award for the best and fairest player of the season.

Rebecca Beeson won the medal with coach Alan McConnell saying Beeson "had a fabulous season".

Speaking about Staunton, McConnell said: "Cora played higher this year than she did last year and got more of the ball, and for her to finish equal-runner up when she is still learning the game shows how great an athlete she is."

It's been a successful year for the Irish in the AFLW with Ailish Considine playing a part in the Grand Final with the Adelaide Crows.

The Crows beat Carlton 63-18 in front of 53,034 fans with Considine scoring a goal for her side.