News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Inter-county and club teams training in pods

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, May 25, 2020 - 06:44 PM

Inter-county and club teams training in pods

A number of inter-county and club teams trained in pods this past weekend as per phase one of the Government’s roadmap to reopening Irish society.

Anecdotal reports from around the country suggest small groups of players took part in organised training sessions on sports fields not owned by the GAA.

Croke Park have insisted that their pitches will remain closed until July 20, the beginning of phase four. However, there are strong indications that they will allow clubs to open walkways upon application from June 8.

Over the weekend, the GAA reminded units that their teams are not insured to return to training as the player injury scheme is suspended for the time being. Players choosing to participate do so at their own risk but providing they work in groups of four or less and are all living within 5km of each other they are not breaching any restrictions laid out by the Government.

Their phase one directive reads: “You can exercise - either on your own or in a group of no more than four people - where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact with other people.” 

Among the Gaelic football/hurling pitches that players can train on include those in public parks, secondary schools, and third-level institutions.

RTÉ today reported the GAA will consider requests from clubs to reopen walkways on a case by case basis from June 8, the beginning of the second phase. It comes as there are growing hopes some elements of phase four could be fast-tracked from July 20 to June 29, the beginning of phase three.

Meanwhile, the GAA’s referees chief Willie Barrett has said match officials must be ready for the resumption of inter-county games if and when it returns this year. The national panel have been undergoing weekly individual training programmes and convening in a virtual conference every Thursday evening.

“There are several different programmes for training and it's important that each referee does the training that you need to get to up to speed,” said Barrett. 

“Not every part of the programme might be for everyone because every individual is different, so a referee must conduct his training in line with what he needs to get up to the level required.

“Obviously. it's tough for referees the same way it is for players that they can't train on their local GAA pitch at the moment, but there's always someplace you can get your training in. And I'd have to compliment referees around the country on their efforts because I know they're improvising and have done that, to be fair to them.”

More on this topic

Former GAA physio leading the rehab of coronavirus patients around the worldFormer GAA physio leading the rehab of coronavirus patients around the world

Cork footballers go the distance for Pieta HouseCork footballers go the distance for Pieta House

Anthony Daly: Kerry hurling should be helped build their own kingdomAnthony Daly: Kerry hurling should be helped build their own kingdom

Michael Moynihan: Sporting mistakes aren't confined to the pitchMichael Moynihan: Sporting mistakes aren't confined to the pitch


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Ciarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and CorkCiarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and Cork

IRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemicIRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemic

EFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship clubEFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship club

Bournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirusBournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus


Lifestyle

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

Despite now being in phase one of the easing of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, many thousands of workers across Ireland continue to work from home and that is unlikely to change in the immediate future.Making Cents: Working from home can save you time and money

The X Collective has brought an array of new Irish musicians, producers, facilitators and professionals together under one marquee, with an emphasis on inclusivity and addressing social issues.The X Collective: Marking the spot for a new wave of Irish sounds

There is just one universally heard buzz word in the wine world these days and that is ‘sustainability’.Wine List: The top sustainable wines to buy right now

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »