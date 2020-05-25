Inter-county and club teams training in pods

A number of inter-county and club teams trained in pods this past weekend as per phase one of the Government’s roadmap to reopening Irish society.

Anecdotal reports from around the country suggest small groups of players took part in organised training sessions on sports fields not owned by the GAA.

Croke Park have insisted that their pitches will remain closed until July 20, the beginning of phase four. However, there are strong indications that they will allow clubs to open walkways upon application from June 8.

Over the weekend, the GAA reminded units that their teams are not insured to return to training as the player injury scheme is suspended for the time being. Players choosing to participate do so at their own risk but providing they work in groups of four or less and are all living within 5km of each other they are not breaching any restrictions laid out by the Government.

Their phase one directive reads: “You can exercise - either on your own or in a group of no more than four people - where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact with other people.”

Among the Gaelic football/hurling pitches that players can train on include those in public parks, secondary schools, and third-level institutions.

RTÉ today reported the GAA will consider requests from clubs to reopen walkways on a case by case basis from June 8, the beginning of the second phase. It comes as there are growing hopes some elements of phase four could be fast-tracked from July 20 to June 29, the beginning of phase three.

Meanwhile, the GAA’s referees chief Willie Barrett has said match officials must be ready for the resumption of inter-county games if and when it returns this year. The national panel have been undergoing weekly individual training programmes and convening in a virtual conference every Thursday evening.

“There are several different programmes for training and it's important that each referee does the training that you need to get to up to speed,” said Barrett.

“Not every part of the programme might be for everyone because every individual is different, so a referee must conduct his training in line with what he needs to get up to the level required.

“Obviously. it's tough for referees the same way it is for players that they can't train on their local GAA pitch at the moment, but there's always someplace you can get your training in. And I'd have to compliment referees around the country on their efforts because I know they're improvising and have done that, to be fair to them.”