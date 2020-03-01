News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Inspired Ryan O’Rourke keeps Leitrim’s survival hopes alive

By John Savage
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 06:35 PM

Leitrim 3-14 Louth 1-12

Leitrim’s Division 3 survival mission will go right to the wire following a rousing win over Louth in Dundalk.

The enigmatic Ryan O’Rourke inspired the Shannonsiders to a deserved first victory.
The enigmatic Ryan O’Rourke inspired the Shannonsiders to a deserved first victory.

The enigmatic Ryan O’Rourke inspired the Shannonsiders to a deserved first victory, which all but condemned the home side to Division 4.

It was a must-win for both side, but Leitrim were the better side throughout, and now look set for a winner-takes-all tussle with Tipperary on the final day, regardless of how results go on Sunday week.

Low on confidence, Louth struggled to curb O’Rourke’s influence all afternoon and the centre-forward left Bevan Duffy for dead in the 13th minute to fire past Fergal Sheeky.

Leitrim were the better side throughout the opening half, and twice led by four points, with O’Rourke and Mark Plunkett particularly influential.

Louth hung in there and two frees before the break from Ryan Burns and Tommy Durnin left two between the sides, 1-5 to 0-6.

Louth momentarily cut the deficit to the minimum with another Burns free after the break, but Leitrim responded magnificently, plundering 2-3 without reply.

Their second goal was a stonewall penalty, dispatched by Keith Beirne and when O’Rourke tapped home his second of the day from close range there was 10 points between the sides, 3-8 to 0-7.

A Ryan Burns’ penalty and black card for Fergal McTague briefly raised Louth hopes, but Leitrim comfortably held the gap at seven points during his spell in the sin bin.

Terry Hyland takes his team to Newry on Sunday week where Down will be hoping to continue their push for promotion, but thereafter all Leitrim eyes will be on that final day showdown with Tipp in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Scorers for Leitrim: R O’Rourke (2-3), K Beirne (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-4f), D Rooney (0-3, 0-1 mark), D Wrynn (0-2 each), M Plunkett, C McGloin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Louth: R Burns (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-2f), S Mulroy (0-2), L Jackson, B Duffy, G McSorley, C Downey, T Durnin (0-1f), D Byrne (0-1 each).

LEITRIM: D McKiernan; C Reynolds, P Maguire, F McTague; C McGloin, M Plunkett, J Gilheany; D Wrynn, R O’Rourke, A Flynn; D Rooney, K Beirne, S Moran.

Subs: O McCaffrey for K Keegan (65), P Dolan for Wrynn (70+1), R O’Rourke for Flynn (70+1), E Sweeney for Rooney (70+4).

LOUTH: F Skeeky; D Corcoran, D Campbell, J Craven; E Callaghan, E Carolan, J Clutterbuck; T Durnin, C Early; C Downey, B Duffy, C McKeever; S Mulroy, D Byrne, R Burns.

Subs: L Jackson for Early (43), G McSorley for Clutterbuck (56), C Grimes for Byrne (56), C Byrne for Burns (63).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).

More on this topic

McInerney and O’Donnell star as Clare coast to victoryMcInerney and O’Donnell star as Clare coast to victory

Relentless Wexford take Carlow to the cleanersRelentless Wexford take Carlow to the cleaners

Impressive Longford put Tipperary in perilImpressive Longford put Tipperary in peril

Second-half turnaround fires Cork to victory over MayoSecond-half turnaround fires Cork to victory over Mayo

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Irish women move step closer to Tokyo qualificationIrish women move step closer to Tokyo qualification

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the seasonKlopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Tyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie FarrellTyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie Farrell

Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by HeartsRangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Hearts


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks some appropriate pieces for the day that's in it.Your leap-year interiors wish list

The February auction at Woodward’s in Cork got underway today at 11am. There is a selection of antique furniture, garden furniture, art, and collectibles on offer. The sale is online at easyliveauction.com.Under the hammer: Your guide to auctions and art events

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

Des O’Sullivan previews Sheppard’s three-day sale.Something new in the old

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »