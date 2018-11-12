Inniscarra’s blend of youth and experience works well

Inniscarra (Cork) 2-9 - 0-7 Inagh-Kilnamona (Clare)

By Liam Hogan

A splendid performance in the second half helped Inniscarra win their second Munster Senior Club camogie title and first in eight years when they overcame a dogged Inagh Kilnamona outfit in a hard fought encounter played at a miserable Leahy Park, Cashel yesterday afternoon.

Intermittent spells of rain threatened to spoil the day but the Cork champions (winners of three in a row at home) played no heed to the weather as they used the experience of Rena Buckley, Aileen Sheehan, Kate O’Mahony, Niamh Dilworth, Niamh McCarthy wisely.

They had youth on their side too with 16-year-old Claudia Keane scoring 1-1 in the second half after she replaced Ellen Murphy at half-time when Iniscarra led 1-2 to 0-3.

Keane scored her goal in the 38th minute when she caught a long ball from player of the match Aileen Sheehan before firing a rasper from close in to make it 2-4 to 0-3.

Inagh, who knocked out the holders Burgess in the semi-final, hit back with three frees to come within four of the leaders but eight first-half wides proved to be their downfall and the winners upped their game in the last quarter as Katie O’Mahony, Niamh Dilworth and Niamh McCarthy combined to share five all important points to see the champions over the line for a deserved victory.

Winning manager Kevin Murphy knew what to expect from Inagh Kilnamona, who beat his side in the semi-final last year.

“Inagh Kilnamona put it up to us in the first half and we had to dig in as our backs had to work very hard. In the second half it was our midfielders and our forwards who upped the game for us,” he said.

He used his bench well.

“Claudia Keane has been a burst of energy every time she has come on. She is still only 16 so we are conscious of that,” added Murphy.

Soft conditions and driving rain at times curbed skilful hurling but not the determination of both sides. Inagh Kilnamona were the better team in that opening half where Teresa O’Keeffe, Clare Hehir, Aoife Keane, Fiona Lafferty and Amy Keating led the way.

The experienced Niamh Dilworth got the game’s opening goal after just three minutes. Amy Keating replied with a 45 in the tenth before Dilworth added a free four minutes later.

Inagh full-forward Amy Keating was a threat to the Cork champions and had a right good battle with Iniscarra full back Caitlin Looney. Keating’s free after 21 left two between the teams but eight wides would leave the Clare Champions struggling for air.

Another Dilworth free moved Iniscarra a goal in front after 22 minutes. One minute later Laoise Ryan scored a point when a goal was a possibility following a good move led by Teresa O’Keeffe and Aoibhinn Ryan.

Inagh lost full back Sinead Quinn through injury at half-time but Iniscarra had the advantage of the stiff diagonal breeze in the second half and didn’t waste much time in setting about their business as Niamh Dilworth (free) and Katie O’Mahony had the Cork champions four in front after 35 minutes.

Claudia Keane may have had a point disallowed a few minutes earlier but her goal in the 38th minute put Iniscarra seven in front. However a resilient Inagh Kilnamona refused to go away and by the 47th minute they were within four thanks to Keating’s accuracy from frees.

A great score by Niamh McCarthy plus another Keane point left the new champions two goals in front with nine on the clock. Inagh continued to fight back and it was end to end, the only difference was Dilworth’s free-taking as Iniscarra ran out eight-point winners.

Inagh Kilnamona manager Margaret Lafferty agreed losing full back Sinead Quinn was a loss.

“The first 15 minutes we practically owned the ball but we had eight wides in the first half. Unfortunately we lost our full-back Sinead Quinn through injury at half time. We played much better in the second half but Iniscarra just upped their game,” said Margaret.

Scorers for Inniscarra: N Dilworth (1-7, 5 frees; C Keane 1-1; N McCarthy and K O’Mahoney 0-1 each).

Scorers for Inagh Kilnamona: A Keating (0-5, 4 frees, 1 45); L Ryan and T O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

INNISCARRA: Sheila Walsh; Aine O’Regan, Caitlin Looney, Rebecca Quigley; Rosie O’Mahony, Rena Buckley, Rebecca Keane; Aileen Sheehan, Katie O’Mahony; Treasa McCarthy (Capt), Niamh Dilworth (vc), Erin Looney; Jenny Burke, Niamh McCarthy, Ellen Murphy.

Subs: C Keane for Burke (h/t); A O’Connor for Murphy (56).

INAGH KILLNAMONA: Rebecca Keating; Jane Fitzgerald, Sinead Quinn, Sinead Power; Treasa O’Keeffe, Clare Hehir (capt), Orlaith Cotter; Aoife Keane, Andrea O’Keeffe; Fiona Lafferty, Sinead O’Loughlin, Laoise Ryan; Aoibhinn Ryan, Amy Keating, Claire Commane.

Subs: Laura Rynne for Cotter (h/t); Chloe Fuddy for Quinn (h/t inj).

Referee: John Lillis, Tipperary.