Inniscarra four-in-a-row hopes alive after win over Killeagh at second asking

By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:17 PM

Inniscarra 1-13 - 1-12 Killeagh

Four-in-a-row Cork senior camogie championship titles remain within the grasp of Inniscarra after they secured their place in the final in Cork IT last night.

However, this semi-final replay victory only came after they survived a ferocious battle with Killeagh (their last title was in 1988), who had two late chances to salvage a draw but agonisingly neither found the target.

The action was fast and furious from the off and a terrific spectacle throughout with the teams deadlocked seven times.

They were level 0-2 apiece before Inniscarra gained a foothold when they scored 1-2 without reply. Treasa McCarthy netting after she was put through by Niamh McCarthy. The champions went on to lead by five points before Killeagh reignited their challenge.

The east Cork club put in a storming finish to the half, outscoring their opponents 1-3 to a point.

The goal, a move started and finished by Chloe Sigerson following great work in defence by Laura Treacy, achieved parity.

In stoppage time there was time for Sigerson and Niamh Dilworth to exchange points to leave the half-time score 1-7 apiece.

At the end of the third quarter, Inniscarra went two ahead, 1-12 to 1-10 — Erin Looney, Ellen Murphy and Katie O’Mahony were all on the mark from play.

Substitute Niamh O’Connor and leading scorer Sigerson then tied matters with eight minutes remaining.

Two minutes into additional time, Dilworth continued her excellent score rate from placed balls when she sent the sliotar between the posts from a very tight angle from out the field after Looney was fouled.

It proved to be the winner.

The final is tomorrow week in Church Road against Sarsfields.

Scorers for Inniscarra: N Dilworth (0-5 frees), T McCarthy (1-1), N McCarthy, E Looney and E Murphy (0-2 each) K O’Mahony (0-1).

Scorers for Killeagh: C Sigerson (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), L Treacy (0-2), H Looney and N O’Connor (0-1 each).

INNISCARRA: S Walsh; Á O’Regan, C Looney, D O’Callaghan; R Keane, R Buckley, C Ring; K O’Mahony, A Sheehan; E Looney, N Dilworth (Capt), C Keane; T McCarthy, N McCarthy, E Murphy.

Subs: R Quigley for D O’Callaghan (47), A Kavanagh for K O’Mahony (48), M Lyons for Á O’Regan (54).

KILLEAGH: S Beausang; E Treacy, L Treacy, A Walsh; C Daly, L McEvoy, N O’Keeffe; C Sigerson, J O’Shea; C Harney, R Sheehan (Capt), H Looney; L O’Gorman, C Walsh, Á O’Driscoll.

Subs: N O’Connor for Á O’Driscoll (42), C Barry for C Walsh (52).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

TOPIC: GAA

