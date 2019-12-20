Injury blow for Cork footballers as Kevin Flahive set to miss National League

Cork defender Kevin Flahive will miss all of next year’s Allianz football league because of a shoulder injury.

Flahive, who started each of Cork’s six championship games this year at corner-back, recently underwent surgery to address a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The injury, which has become more and more common in recent times, will leave Flahive sidelined for up to 16 weeks, meaning he will play no part in Cork’s Division 3 league campaign.

Ronan McCarthy’s charges will be looking to make a swift return to Division 2 as failure to earn promotion, coupled with a Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry next May, would see Cork end up in the new Tier 2 championship.

“Kevin first injured his shoulder in the Munster final against Kerry. It came back to worry him later in the year and so he had no option but to go for surgery. We probably won’t see him playing for up to 16 weeks, you can cancel him out of the league,” said Cork football selector Sean Hayes.

“A lot of fellas have suffered this injury. You can try and rehab it, and hope it doesn’t go again, but the more sensible thing is to get the operation and come back strong after it. Kevin Crowley was another who had surgery because of it earlier this year. Kevin O’Driscoll got a similar injury, but he is nearly ready to return playing.”

Flahive is Cork’s sole long-term casualty. The Rebels begin their McGrath Cup campaign with a trip to Tralee, to face Kerry, on January 29.

Among the All-Ireland U20 winners who may see game-time during the McGrath Cup are Damien Gore, Cathal O’Mahony, Colm O’Callaghan, Sean Meehan, Peter O’Driscoll, and Maurice Shanley.