In pictures: Players arrive for All-Star Awards

Friday, November 02, 2018

All 15 members of the Limerick All-Ireland-winning side will have their fingers crossed for tonight's All-Stars.

Each member of the side that started August's win over Galway are on the 45-man shortlist for the PWC Hurling All-Star team of the year.

Limerick's Cian Lynch is also nominated for hurler of the year alongside Galway's Joe Canning and Padraig Mannion.

In the football awards, Dublin trio Ciaran Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton all shortlisted for footballer of the year.

Here are some of the images from tonight's awards.

The PwC All-Stars Awards November 2018


